Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Joba Chamberlain says to relax

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well into the second half, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Joba says relax

The Yankees have been in a brutal stretch of baseball, with a win on Sunday merely avoiding a four-game sweep and lifting them to a 5-14 record in August. Players, coaches, and fans are all frustrated with how the season has unfolded in the second half. However, there’s at least one person who isn’t worried, and that’s old friend/2009 World Series champion Joba Chamberlain.

THEY WILL BE FINE — Joba Chamberlain (@Joba_44) August 20, 2022

Jeter sends his regards to Paul O’Neill

“The Warrior” had his number retired on Sunday afternoon by the Yankees in Monument Park. Some former players were in attendance, but Derek Jeter couldn’t make it. He did leave a message on the video board and also tweeted his well-wishes to O’Neill.

I’m so disappointed I couldn’t be there in person. Congratulations @PaulONeillYES on a well-deserved honor! https://t.co/V7Ur9yyBzw — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) August 21, 2022

Maybe Jeter was busy with his kids?