New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Nestor Cortes vs. Alek Manoah

After yet another loss yesterday, the Yankees will begin today looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays. The lead in the AL East is now down to seven games and a loss today will have it fall to the lowest it’s been since early June. However, every day is theoretically a new day and another chance of turning things around and getting back on track. Here’s to today maybe being that.

To try and avoid the sweep, the Yankees will send Nestor Cortes to the mound. In his last start, Cortes had a bad first inning, but bounced back to have a solid outing in a game the Yankees eventually lost. He’s made two starts against Toronto so far this season, and was good in both, but both were towards the start of the season.

The Yankees’ recent trend of seemingly throwing a lineup at the wall and seeing what sticks continues today. Oswaldo Cabrera will get a game at shortstop, as Aaron Hicks and Marwin Gonzalez get games at center and right field respectively. DJ LeMahieu bats cleanup for just the third time this year.

The lineup will have their work cut out for them as Alek Manoah will take the hill for the Blue Jays. The All-Star has been excellent for Toronto this season, and has been pretty good against the Yankees this season. They did get him for four runs in 5.1 innings back on June 18th, but that feels like a lifetime ago in this season.

Come join us in the game thread as the Yankees continue to try and right their wrongs.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium - Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:35 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES (NYY), SNET (TOR), MLB Network (out of market only)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380 (NYY), SN590 (TOR)

Online stream: MLB.tv

