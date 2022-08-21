Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/21/22

The Yankees have lost three in a row, and if it weren’t Josh Donaldson’s miracle earlier this week, it would be many more. They’ll be desperate to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays today, as another loss would allow their rivals to pull within just six games in the division. That would have been unthinkable when the lead stood at as high as 15.5 games as recently as the morning of July 9th.

On the site today, inspired by Aroldis Chapman picking up the win on Wednesday night despite a dreadful performance, Matt looks back at Yankee history to find instances of Yankee pitchers “earning” the most undeserved of wins. Also, Jesse takes the temperature of the Yankee fanbase right now, and Joe spins around the week in Yankee social media.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. If you could return one injured or banged up Yankee to peak form right now, which would you choose? (Luis Severino, Giancarlo Stanton, even DJ LeMahieu come to mind)

2. Will Nestor Cortes stop the Yankees’ latest streak today?