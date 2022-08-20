Yankees 2, Blue Jays 5: What else is new?

I honestly wish I could be angry about the Yankees right now. I know there are folks on staff and in the fanbase that are angry, but I just can’t get there. I’m exhausted, and this team has beaten so much of my energy for the game out of me that I can’t even be mad. I’m just tired. The Yankees lost, again. Seven of the nine hitters in the order looked completely listless, again. Gerrit Cole cruised through every inning and blew up in one, again. We’re advised to hit a certain word count in these recaps, but I don’t know what else needs to be said. For the first time in 27 years, they’ve dropped six series in a row.

Aaron Judge had two hits and a stolen base, and Jose Trevino had a pair of hits including a double, and scored one of just two runs in the 5-2 loss. Judge and Oswaldo Cabrera had a pair of wonderful defensive plays, with Cabrera’s especially reminiscent of a certain Yankee great:

That nearly wraps up the positives from today’s game. Estevan Florial drove in the Yankees’ run, his first hit of the season, but he looked quite bad in his other plate appearances, and even the batted ball that scored Trevino carried an xBA of .190.

Cole, meanwhile, is seemingly at this place where you have to pencil in a meltdown inning almost every start, and work around it from there. This time, it came in the fifth, where after surrendering no hits in the first four frames, he allowed three doubles, a walk, and a pair of singles to bring in all four Jays runs. Even Jackie Bradley Jr., who was hitting so poorly that the last-place Red Sox cut him loose, knocked an RBI double off the ace. I think the Yankees are mis-positioning Andrew Benintendi in left, but we have to add this recurring problem with Cole to the list of things to worry about this season.

As bad as that fifth inning was, the Yankees were only down three with five chances to hit still to go. Gleyber Torres did get them a little closer with a porch job:

Encouraging to see Gleyber thinking about right field again! Encouraging to see the Yankees bring the lead down to two, and the 9-1-2 hitters due up in the ninth! One baserunner would bring up Judge as the tying run, keeping the Yankees in the game. And then Albert Abreu gave up a dagger, a solo shot to straightaway centerfield from Matt Chapman.

The insurance run ended up not mattering, since those 9-1-2 hitters went down in order in the bottom half. Judge ended up watching Benintendi pop out to end the game from the on-deck circle. Again, it’s the sixth straight series that the Yankees have lost, the first time that’s happened since 1995. They’re a league-worst 4-14 in August.

I don’t know where the life is going to come from. Cabrera has looked like a sparkplug but his energy hasn’t seemed to rub off on anyone else. Judge has gone cold for a week, which happens to every player in the history of the game, and nobody in the lineup — again, save for Trevino, batting all the way down in seventh — is able to step up. It’s not enough to just wait for Giancarlo Stanton to come back, and who even knows when Matt Carpenter gets back?

I’m getting right up to my limit of interest in talking about this team, so we’ll just end it there. For 100 games, the New York Yankees were finding ways to win. For a month now, they’ve been finding ways to lose. They have three of the best starters in baseball slated to take them on in the next three games, with Alek Manoah on the bump tomorrow in the series finale against Nestor Cortes at 1:35pm. The division lead stands at seven games. Get winning.

