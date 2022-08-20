Rivalry Roundup: Braves best Astros and Royals upset Rays

Much like earlier in the year where we were running out of words to describe how good the Yankees were, I’m running out of words to describe how bad they are currently. The team was lifeless again against Toronto, getting shutout for the third time this week and fifth time this month. It’s not what you want.

Unfortunately, the rest of the league isn’t going to wait around and let the Yankees figure out their problems. Quite rude of them if you ask me. Here’s what went down in the junior circuit last night:

Kansas City had a tall task ahead of them, facing off against Shane McClanahan. The Rays newest ace lived up to the billing, tossing seven innings of two-run ball, and his only blemish came in the second inning when Bobby Witt Jr. took him deep for a two-run shot. The Rays were getting plenty of baserunners early on against Brady Singer, but the young right-hander managed to evade trouble until the sixth inning when a Randy Arozarena single plated two runs to tie the game up.

That’s where the bullpens dug in and brought us to extras, where the Royals played it super safe in the tenth. They led off with a sacrifice bunt and were rewarded a batter later when Michael Massey lifted a sacrifice fly to right, scoring the go-ahead run. Tampa Bay’s shot in the bottom half of the inning quickly became a disaster when ghost runner Roman Quinn got caught trying to steal third, and the Rays went without a fight from there.

A rematch of last year’s World Series kicked off last night, and the defending champs took home the first game of this series as well. Austin Riley launched his 31st homer of the year off of Lance McCullers Jr. in the third inning to put Atlanta up 3-0, and in the sixth they again put up a three spot thanks to a Dansby Swanson double and a Matt Olson sac fly. Houston scored two in the fifth in-between those outbursts, but otherwise had no answer for Kyle Wright and the Braves ‘pen, including their old teammate Collin McHugh who tossed two shutout to help seal the deal.

There aren’t many teams hotter than the Mariners in the second half of the season, which is an odd thing to think about. The franchise facing the longest active playoff drought continues to push towards breaking that streak with a blowout win here against the AL West’s doormat. Oakland actually got off to an early 2-1 lead after the first, earning a pair of baserunners on a hit-by-pitch and walk before scoring them on a single and a sacrifice fly.

From there, however, it was all Mariners. Seattle took the lead back in the fourth inning when Eugenio Suarez launched a two-run homer, and then he extended the lead all by himself in the sixth with a three-run shot. In the seventh inning the Mariners were gifted an out on a fielding error by Seth Brown and capitalized with another sac fly and a single, and then in the eighth they tacked on two more on a barrage of singles.

Other Contenders