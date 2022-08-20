Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/20/22

ESPN | Joon Lee: In the worst stretch of the season, the Yankees should be getting reinforcement soon. Giancarlo Stanton will go on a rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots this weekend (on the road in Bowie). If things go to plan, Stanton will face Luis Severino, who is also working back from injury, on Tuesday. While the slugger will return to the batters box, he won’t be in the outfield right away.

“We’ll eventually get to that point [of getting him in the outfield],” said manager Aaron Boone. “But first things first, want to get him in the DH spot, just get him back in, and then we’ll ... kind of like we did last year, where we built on the run — the outfield reps, we’ll hopefully make that a part at some point, but not immediately.”

NY Post | Peter Botte: Aaron Hicks has been struggling mightily, to put it nicely. He was out of the lineup for the fourth consecutive game and has seemingly lost his role on the team. He commented on his poor performance. “I mean, you can only struggle for so long, especially on a team like this. We’re struggling right now, and to be a guy that is the one who is struggling the most, you could see it coming,” Hicks said. “For me, my season has not been what I wanted it to be. I know that I’m a better player than what I’m showing and I should be doing a lot more to help this team win. I’m just not doing it.”

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Paul O’Neill will have his No. 21 retired this Sunday at Yankee Stadium. “The Warrior” will be the 24th player to get his number retired in franchise history. “It’s kind of mind-blowing,” O’Neill said. “Everybody might say, ‘Hey, that’s a lot of people,’ but a lot of good things happened in a short period of time there. To win four World Series in five years, when is that going to happen again? So I’m proud to be associated with those teams, and especially the guys that were a part of those teams that are out in Monument Park right now.”