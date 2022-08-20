Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/20/22

I already grumbled enough about the Yankees’ Friday night snoozefest during the recap and I have no interest in revisiting it. Let’s just hope that in perhaps a reversal of 2021 fortunes, they find some rejuvenation in the daytime. They face Toronto in consecutive matinees over the next two days. Forget the split; can this sputtering team get even one win?

Today on the site, Madison will offer up the Rivalry Roundup, Josh will delve into the downfall of Miguel Andújar, and Dan will discuss the Yankees’ quality production from their FCL and Low-A catchers. After the game, Esteban will pay tribute to old friend Dellin Betances upon his recent retirement.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES, Sportsnet, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Uh... are the Yankees going to win a game this weekend?

2. If Jacob deGrom pulled a Sandy Koufax and suddenly retired after 2022, would you put him in the Hall of Fame? Or does he need another full season like ‘18 or ‘19 for that?