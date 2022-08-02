Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/2/22

Scott Effross! Frankie Montas! Lou Trivino! Homers from Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and Jose Trevino in a 7-2 win over a potential playoff opponent! Yesterday was a great day for the Yankees, even with the news of Luis Severino heading to the 60-day IL. What will the day of the actual trade deadline have in store? Let’s find out.

We’re keeping it straightforward on the site today. Dan has the weekly minor league review and Josh has the minor league roundup, but afterward, look for pieces from Sam, Jeff, Andrés, Erin, and possibly Peter, which will all cover different aspects of yesterday’s trades.

Also, check out yesterday’s Twitter Spaces discussion with Josh, Peter, Jake, and Jeff! You can listen here or in the podcast player above the comments.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, ROOTNW

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Aside from a Joey Gallo trade, do you think the Yankees have another trade in them before the deadline hits?

2. Which new reliever intrigues you more, Lou Trivino or Scott Effross?