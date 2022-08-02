Yankees Prospects: Week 17 minor league review

The Yankees have started making moves and a number of their notable minor league prospects are heading to new cities. This comes at a time when the Yankees’ farm teams are generally playing their best baseball of the season. With a lot of movement coming in the system after the trades, there is no shortage of candidates to move up and take their recent performances to the next level. Let’s take a look at how the Yankees minor league system faired this past week.

Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders

Record: 51-48; T-Fourth place in the International League (East), 3.5 GB

Past Week: 6-0 vs. Rochester Red Wings (Nationals)

Coming Up: Home vs. Buffalo Bison (Blue Jays)

The RailRiders went 18-6 in the month of July, finishing with the best record in the month of any MiLB full season team. It is no surprise that the players hitting at the top of the lineup have all been playing outstanding ball. Oswald Peraza, Miguel Andujar, Estevan Floirial and Oswaldo Cabera have all made big contributions of late. With big names like Hayden Wesneski and Ken Waldichuk being traded off their pitching staff in order to help the major league club, Scranton will need the offense to continue to step up if they want to continue their recent hot play (though Andujar is one name in particular who could move, given his trade request and 40-man roster spot).

Players of Note:

Oswald Peraza: 31 G; .344/.406/.625, 9 HR, 9 2B, 14 SB — doing his best to at least make the Yankees think about a move away from Isiah Kiner-Falefa as their MLB shortstop

Oswaldo Cabrera: 8 G; .387/.500/.742, 4 HR, 3 2B

Estevan Florial: 66 G; .311/.390/.538, 12 HR, 1 3B, 22 2B, 27 SB

Jhony Brito: 18 G; 2.76 ERA, 94.2 IP, 80 H, 29 BB, 75 K

GONE. GONE. GONE.



No. 13 @Yankees prospect Oswaldo Cabrera went deep three games in a row against the @RocRedWings, being the first RailRiders player to do so this season. Cabrera has recorded six home runs in 13 games since returning to Triple-A. #RepBX #OffTheRails pic.twitter.com/qYSXrNYQYb — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) July 31, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots

Second Half Record: 16-10; T-Second place in the Eastern League (Northeast), 0.5 GB

Overall Record: 60-35; First half Champion in the Eastern League (Northeast)

Past Week: 4-1 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants)

Coming Up: Home vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

As the Yankees trade some high-profile pitchers it is easy to overlook some of the arms that are flying under the radar in the system. This week, Patriots pitcher Sean Boyle recorded his ninth straight quality start, which is the longest streak by any minor leaguer since 2019. Austin Wells is riding a 14-game hitting streak and has a 180 wRC+ in that stretch. Top prospect Anthony Volpe has continued his strong play and has put-up big-time numbers since mid-May (151 wRC+ in last 56 games).

Players of Note:

Anthony Volpe: 56 G; .297/.380/.537, 11 HR, 22 2B, 23 SB

Austin Wells: 14 G; .357/.438/.589, 3 HR, 4 2B

Elijah Dunham: 29 G; .270/.377/.477, 6 HR, 5 2B

Sean Boyle: 9 G; 1.73 ERA, 57.1 IP, 38 H, 12 BB, 55 K

SEAN BOYLE



Boyle threw his 9th straight quality start, the most of any Minor Leaguer since 2019.



He matched his career-high 7 IP and 9 Ks (4th time this season he has tied both) pic.twitter.com/4x7I46Z8E3 — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 31, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades

Second Half Record: 16-13; Second place in the South Atlantic League (North), 1.5 GB

Overall Record: 50-45

Past Week: 2-4 vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets)

Coming Up: Away vs. Jersey Shore Blue Claws (Phillies)

Grant Richardson already has a Florida State League Player of the Week award under his belt this season, and perhaps only a day off cost him one in the South Atlantic League after he had an amazing last week. Richardson posted a 390 wRC+ on the week and after a slow start at High-A has really picked up the pace. This team lost some of its most productive pitchers in T.J. Sikkema and Beck Way during the week, but Blane Abeyta has been outstanding over his last five starts and continues to turn in strong performances for this Renegades team.

Players of Note:

Blane Abeyta: 5 G; 1.11 ERA, 24.1 IP, 16 H, 8 BB, 24 K

Grant Richardson: 4 G; .538/.625/1.385, 3 HR, 2 2B – 390 wRC+

Trey Sweeney: 24 G; .289/.407/.489, 2 HR, 2 3B, 8 2B, 6 SB

Edgar Barclay: 19 G; 2.11, 42.2 IP, 31 H, 14 BB, 52 K

Grant Richardson Does It Again!!!



A MASSIVE 2-Run HR brings us within 2.



7-5 Brooklyn. Bottom 9. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/fR0eA5Z18t — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) July 31, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons

Second Half Record: 19-9; First place in the Florida State League (West Coast), 1.5 GA

Overall Record: 46-48

Past Week: 5-2 vs. Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Twins)

Coming Up: Home vs. Clearwater Threshers (Blue Jays)

With the looming addition of some of the Yankees 2022 draft picks, the Tarpons continued to play their best baseball of the season. Ben Cowles remains on fire for the Tarpons along with big-time catching prospect Antonio Gomez. After losing two colleges season due to COVID, the Yankees took a chance on Ben Rice during the 2021 draft despite limited game action. The Dartmouth University product has turned it on and is putting up some big numbers as he splits time with Gomez behind the plate.

Players of Note:

Ben Cowles: 35 G; .327/.409/.536, 3 HR, 2 3B, 10 2B, 8 SB

Antonio Gomez: 21 G; .375/.439/.569, 3 HR, 3B, 3 2B

Juan Carela: 16 G; 2.96 ERA, 79 IP, 49 H, 35 BB

Ben Rice: 35 G; .304/.385/.510, 5 HR, 6 2B

Florida Coast League Yankees: L, 1-2 (7) and L, 2-9 vs. FCL Phillies

Game 1 (completion of previous suspended game)

CF Daury Arias 0-2, BB

C Jesus Rodriguez 1-3, RBI, K

RF Felix Negueis 0-3, K

DH Pablo Olivares 1-2, K, CS

PH-DH Kelvin Espino 0-1, K

1B Pedro Diaz 0-3, 2 K

SS Brenny Escanio 0-3

3B Ronny Rojas 0-3, 2 K

2B Osmany Fleitas 2-3, R, SB, K

LF D’Vaughn Knowles 1-2, K

Brock Selvidge 4.2 IP, 1 H , 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K

Ocean Gabonia 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Leam Mendez 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HR

Game 2

SS Dayro Perez 1-4, BB, 2 K

CF Daury Arias 2-5, R

DH Agustin Ramierz 2-4, 2 2B, R, RBI, K, CS, PO

C Omar Martinez 0-3, BB, E

RF Alan Mejia 0-4, RBI, 3 K

1B Connor Cannon 1-3, K

1B Dionys Vallejo 0-1

2B Carlos Verdecia 1-4, 3 K

LF Pablo Olivares 0-3

LF Mauro Bonifacio 0-0, BB

3B Ronny Rojas 0-3, BB, K

Luis Serna 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, WP

Yorlin Calderon 1.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Nolberto Henriquez 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Sebastian Perrone 1.1 IP, 3 H, 4 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

Montana Semmel 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Dominican Summer League Yankees: L, 7-8 vs. DSL Pirates Gold

SS Roderick Arias 1-4, 2B, BB, R, K, E

2B Keiner Delgado 2-3, 2B, 2 BB, 3 R, SB

CF Willy Montero 0-4, Bb, K

DH Ramiro Altagracia 1-3, 2 BB

C Manuel Palencia 2-5, R, 2 RBI, E

1B Gabriel Bersing 2-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB, K

LF-RF David Beckles 1-5, HR, R, RBI, 2 K, CS

3B Juan Matheus 0-3, BB, K

RF Jhon Imbert 0-3, K

PH Santiago Gomez 0-0, BB

LF Johan Ferreira 0-0

Christian Zazueta 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Donys Garcia 3.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Luis Urbano 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

Jordy Luciano 2.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

Ernesto Disla 0.1, 0 H , 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Dominican Summer League Bombers: L, 4-12 vs. DSL Pirates Black

DH Fidel Montero 2-3, 2B, 2 BB, SB, K

CF John Cruz 0-5

1B-3B Enger Castellano 1-4, 2B, SF, 2 RBI, R, K

LF Joel Mendez 0-2, 3 BB, K

SS Enmanuel Tejeda 1-4, BB, 2 K

C Juan Sanchez 1-3, 2B, E

C Johan Contreras 0-2, K, PB

2B Luis Ogando 0-4

RF Juan Rosa 0-2, 2 BB, R

3B Joshua Leito 0-1, K

PR-1B Edinson Duran 1-2, 2 R, K

Chalniel Arias 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Hansel Rosario 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Keninson Diaz 1.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Ronald Roman 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Andry Javier 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Oscar Silverio 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K