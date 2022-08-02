Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/2/22

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: On a busy Monday, the Yankees made two trades, the bigger one of which was the acquisition of pitchers Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino from the Athletics. Montas in particular was a move made to shore up a rotation that had been sputtering of late (read Josh’s reaction here). The Yankees gave up some intriguing prospects to get the deal done, but it’s an understandable price to pay for someone who was one of the top starting pitchers on the market.

FanGraphs | Ben Clemens: Here’s a deep dive into the trade, including a look at what the Yankees are getting in Montas and Trivino, and what they’re losing in the prospects going to Oakland.

Adding a starter was important regardless, but it became even more so with this news:

The Yankees have transferred Luis Severino to the 60-day IL, meaning he won’t be eligible to return until mid-September. That makes the Montas acquisition even more important. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 1, 2022

At his best, Severino has been fun to watch in his rotation return season, but it appears this one will also be heavily affected by lat injury. Him being out until September may very well mean another late season run of him being in the bullpen instead of the rotation.

Reliever Miguel Castro was also sent to the 60-day IL, as he has not pitched since July 13th due to a right shoulder strain. He’s in no-throw mode right now and like Sevy, he would not return until September.

ESPN | Jeff Passan: The first of the trades with a deal with the Cubs for reliever Scott Effross, who, along with Trivino, was acquired to try and beef up a bullpen that has dealt with injures and struggles in recent weeks. Effross has put up a 2.66 ERA in an impressive rookie season, and Esteban made his case for how the side-armer helps the ‘pen in multiple ways.

New York Post | Jon Heyman: In news about a move that didn’t get made, the Yankees apparently made a serious offer for Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani. While the Angels briefly seemed open to listening to offers for Ohtani, they have apparently decided against moving their superstar. As Matt Provenzano detailed yesterday, it would have been amazing to see Ohtani get the opportunity to show off his unmatched talent in pinstripes, but alas.

In the last bit of news, Aaron Judge won his second consecutive American League Player of the Week honor.

Who else? ‍⚖️@TheJudge44 has once again been named AL Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/cIXaZuanrF — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 1, 2022

Fittingly, Judge celebrated this feat last night with another dinger, his 43rd of 2022 and 10th of the second half in just 12 games.