Checking in on reactions to the Frankie Montas/Lou Trivino trade

The Yankees didn’t wait until the last waning minutes of the deadline to make what might be their biggest splash. Yesterday, they acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics for JP Sears and prospects Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina, and Cooper Bowman.

The Yankees undeniably needed to shore up their pitching staff for the playoff run. The consensus appears that they did just that.

With addition of Montas, I think the Yankees see Cole-Montas as their 1-2 in a post-season series and they will fill in the rest with whomever is pitching the best at the time. If healthy, Severino could even push Montas to a 3. But the rotation is stronger today than yesterday. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) August 1, 2022

Gerrit Cole is the team ace and Nestor Cortes is having a season to remember, but the starting rotation had a lot of question marks. Luis Severino is incredible at his best but is stuck on the injured list, and Jameson Taillon and Jordan Montgomery have been quite inconsistent lately. The team needed a surer thing to slot behind Cole, especially with Sevy announced as not returning until mid-September at earliest. They may not want to use him in the playoff rotation at all.

Frankie Montas is under team control through next season. Lou Trivino is under team control through 2024. Yankees have given up a lot of pitching and club control today to get pitchers who have more than a few months of club control. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 1, 2022

One of the positives of the deal is that unlike with the Andrew Benintendi deal, the Yankees didn’t trade for a pending free agent. Montas and Trivino aren’t half-season rentals. Montas is a free agent after next season, while Trivino is after 2024. This is both a “win now” and “win later” (or at least “win in the very near future”) trade.

The A's return for Frankie Montas is left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears, right-hander Luis Medina and second baseman Cooper Bowman, sources tell ESPN. @JackCurryYES was on both ends of the deal.



Waldichuk is the headliner, and he's a very good one. Has 116 Ks in 76.1 IP. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

*whispers* Waldichuk was their actual second-best prospect and this is a biggish return https://t.co/syMXVXaCJO — Jarrett Seidler (@jaseidler) August 1, 2022

It probably stung GM Brian Cashman the most to send over Ken Waldichuk. The left-handed pitcher has seen his stock soar since spring training, and he is now considered one of the Yankees’ best pitching prospects and a top prospect in MLB overall. After a midyear promotion from Double-A Somerset, he’s been pitching on the cusp of the majors in Triple-A with a 3.59 ERA and 34-percent strikeout rate in 11 starts.

The #Yankees are a better team today than yesterday, and they didn't have to give up any of their top four prospects: pic.twitter.com/Tst7dRZTCF — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 1, 2022

Still, the Yankees made a big splash without having to give up their very best prospects, including coveted shortstops Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza. Trading for the Reds’ Luis Castillo would almost certainly have required parting with one of them, so the Yankees shopped one tier down.

NYY mgr Aaron Boone: “Excited we’re able to push through on a deal” for Frankie Montas. “He’s got the full arsenal you look for…in top of the rotation guys.”

Also, “I think we’re comfortable where he’s at shoulder wise” after bout with inflammation in early July. — Pete Caldera (@pcaldera) August 1, 2022

Manager Aaron Boone, unsurprisingly, is happy to have another top-quality arm to plug into the rotation behind Gerrit Cole. Of note, Montas was sidelined with shoulder inflammation in early July. His velocity dropped noticeably in his July 3rd start, and and MRI revealed the inflammation but no structural damage. He received a cortisone shot and returned to the rotation on July 21.

Pitchers with 25% K rate or higher and 46% groundball rate or higher this season (min. 100 IP):



Frankie Montas

Shane McClanahan — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) August 1, 2022

Montas is in good company with potential Cy Young winner Shane McClanahan in terms of the strikeouts and groundballs they get. Evidently, the Yankees like his peripherals, and probably think they can make him ever better. Simply pitching in front of a much better defense than Oakland’s should give Montas (and Trivino) a bump, even if nothing else changes in terms of their stuff or pitch usage.

Lou Trivino has a 6.47 ERA in 32 innings this year but is good at getting swing-and-miss, apparently. He has that "something can be tweaked here" Statcast slider thing going on. pic.twitter.com/xyrzhosHnP — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 1, 2022

Let’s not forget Trivino. His numbers are surface-level shaky, but his ability to strike batters out has to have the Yankees rushing him into the door of Matt Blake’s office to see if he can be improved.

So the Yankees have added Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino and Scott Effross, addressing their needs in the outfield, rotation and bullpen. They could still trade Joey Gallo prior to the Deadline, as well, but it appears Brian Cashman has addressed the major needs. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 1, 2022

Although the deadline looms later this afternoon, it looks like Cashman might be just about done tinkering with the team, barring the trade of Joey Gallo that has felt inevitable since the Andrew Benintendi acquisition. It’s a good spot to be in, with the team definitely improved on paper. Now, it’s time to to see if Montas and Trivino can truly help right the New York ship that’s been a bit shaky lately.