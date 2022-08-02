Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

We’re in the waning hours of the pre-trade deadline portion of the season, and at any moment a deal could break out. Such was the case yesterday when the Yankees pushed their chips into the center of the table and completed their spending spree. They’ve already added Andrew Benintendi last week, but they chose to swing for Scott Effross from the Cubs and capped off the afternoon by acquiring Frankie Montas (with a bonus Lou Trivino) from the Athletics. A Joey Gallo trade is still likely in the works, but it appears that we finally know what the 2022 Yankees’ final roster will be.

Whether this team will have done enough to sustain their place at the top of the American League is the question that’ll be first and foremost on most fans’ minds. We won’t see the hard evidence until we get a month or two removed from the deadline, but we can get a pretty good gauge once we know where all the chips lay. With that in mind, did the Yankees do enough to bolster their push for a World Series? Did their rivals become scarier, and did anyone propel themselves from the outskirts into direct competition? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of August 4th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.