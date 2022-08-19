Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/19/22

After the high of Wednesday’s walk-off win, the Yankees fell flat on their face yesterday. Frankie Montas didn’t have it, and one big inning was enough to put the game out of reach early. Fun fact: I was at this game, and the last game I was at before this was the Gerrit Cole disaster first-inning start against Seattle. Perhaps it is for the best that my schedule may prevent me from going to the Mets series as well at this rate — I’m doing my part, folks.

Superstition aside, this team sure could use something to point them in the right direction (and stay that way for a bit). Sam is set to muse on how Donaldson’s walk-off could still be that, but that there’s no will or way about momentum in sports. Andrew has the daily report on what the rest of the AL did while the Yankees fumbled their way through their game, and John dives into a bit of the history behind the knuckleball. Andrés examines Matt Krook and his potential for a bullpen role in the future, and I’ll be around later to answer the mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: Apple TV+

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. How concerned are you about Frankie Montas’ early Yankees tenure?

2. Who do you trust the most in the bullpen currently?