Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/19/22

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: Rain delays can be powerful devices for framing the story of baseball. It’s impossible to talk about the 2016 World Series without the skies opening up ahead of extra innings in Game 7, for example. While Wednesday’s light storm may not be quite as dramatic, the Yankees came out of the weather delay with much more energy than in the previous six innings, engineering a pair of comebacks to beat the Rays. There’s lots of baseball left this season but that rain may have washed out a lot of the bad taste from the last month or so of Yankees play.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: Keen-eared viewers on Wednesday may have heard the “Fire Boone” chants that sprouted around Yankee Stadium, after manager Aaron Boone replaced Scott Effross with Aroldis Chapman. Chapman’s near-immediate meltdown proved to nearly cost the team the game, but speaking on Thursday, Boone simply acknowledged that kind of feedback as part of the job of running this club.

Nj.com | Brendan Kuty: If you’re a Yankee, and 6-foot-7, it’s going to be impossible to avoid being compared to Aaron Judge, so you may as well lean into it. 2022 top draft pick Spencer Jones, the org’s seventh-ranked prospect by MLB.com, welcomes the comparisons to the Yankees’ superstar, and noted on a conference call how many questions he’d have for Judge around conditioning and being able to stay on the field, key to any player’s long-term projections.

New York Magazine | Ross Barkan: Not only has Nestor Cortes been perhaps the Yankees’ most reliable starter this season, he’s become one of the most entertaining characters in all of baseball. Far from letting it get to him, though, he seems to have remained the same goofy, experimental mind he’s been all year, even as the pressure of recent Yankee struggles continues to build ahead of October.