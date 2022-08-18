New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Frankie Montas vs. José Berríos

Was last night’s walk-off grand slam the beginning of the end of the Yankees’ slump? Perhaps tonight we’ll start to find out. The Blue Jays enter this four-game set tied with the Rays for second place the East, 10 games back; they’ve certainly gone through some scuffles of their own. A tidy series win for New York could really feel like putting the bow on the division after such a rough stretch of play.

Frankie Montas will make his third start for New York. His last time out was serviceable but not great, with five innings of two-run baseball against the Red Sox and Fenway. Some more length and more strikeouts would be nice to see from the prize trade deadline acquisition.

José Berríos had that title last year for the Blue Jays, but his ace-like ways have been shockingly absent this year. He has a 5.61 ERA over 122.0 innings this season and is leading the league in earned runs and home runs allowed. That’s not a recipe for success at Yankee Stadium. His last started featured eight earned runs over four innings against the Cleveland Guardians. That’s not good!

Today also sees the return of DJ LeMahieu to the lineup, as he’ll bat leadoff and play second base. Oswaldo Cabrera gets his second consecutive start, this time at shortstop over Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Estevan Florial will again play center rather than Aaron Hicks. Gleyber Torres will serve as the DH, and Jose Trevino will catch.

Toronto’s lineup will feature George Springer hitting leadoff and playing DH; trade deadline acquisition Whit Merrifield plays center field. Otherwise their lineup looks similar to how it’s been through most of these teams’ matchups this year. They’re not sitting Vlad Guerrero Jr., so don’t even ask.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium - Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, SNET, MLB Network

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380, SN590

Online stream: MLB.tv

