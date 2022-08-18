Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 167: A Slump-Busting Slam (We Hope!)

The Yankees’ miserable stretch continued after they lost series to the Red Sox and Rays after ending their awful road trip. However, last night’s sweep-avoiding extra-innings walk-off win against the Rays did bring some optimism and hopefully did enough to inject some life into this team that’s looked lifeless for the better part of two months now. This team was in dire need of a spark and Josh Donaldson might have just provided it for them.

Kunj returned to the podcast after a one-week hiatus (read: a break from talking about this team) to join me in talking about how the Yankees have continued their extremely annoying ways. The discussion revolved mainly around how the offense has looked lifeless now that the pitching has settled down and come back to form. Aaron Hicks’ downfall, Isiah Kiner-Falefa actually hitting a home run and single-handedly winning a game against the Red Sox were also notable topics.

And in some good news, the podcast duo discussed the Yankees finally calling up some help in the form of Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial, the recall of Ron Marinaccio — who should’ve never been sent down in the first place — and the impending return of Giancarlo Stanton. As always, this was followed by a check-in of Baseball Reference’s WAR leaderboard, and the Yankee and Manfred of the Week.

The Yankees’ AL East lead is back to double digits and hopefully last night brought this team back to life. If they go back to playing like they did yesterday and get contributions across the board this team will be in good position come October. Let’s hope the Bringer of Rain also brought some balance to the Force.

You can listen to the show on the web player below, here, or on any of your preferred podcast apps — to name a few, we’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.