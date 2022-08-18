VOTE: The Yankees’ ultimate fate and Aaron Judge’s home run chase

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It’s been an uncomfortable few weeks for Yankees fans, who have seen their team descend from perhaps their best first half since the 114-win 1998 club to one that had to furiously rally last night to merely reach a 4-11 record in August. They’re still 10 games up in the AL East but are 12-22 since reaching their high-water mark of 38 games over .500 on July 8th.

The bright spot has thankfully remained Aaron Judge, who is still on pace to break the longtime franchise and American League home run record set by Roger Maris (61 in ‘61). With 46 long balls through his team’s first 118 games, Judge would reach 63 bombs if he continues at this clip, though he is homerless since Friday. The chase is on!

So the SB Nation Reacts polls are back for a couple survey questions related to both the Yankees writ large and Judge himself. Let us know how you’re feeling about the team’s ultimate fate in 2022, and whether or not No. 99 will usurp No. 9 in the record books.