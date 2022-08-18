Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/18/22

The story entering yesterday’s game was that of a necessary roster reshuffle. The Yankees, floundering in the month of August, called up three young players, hoping that maybe they could inject something into a lifeless roster. Instead, it was the vets that delivered a massive win, with Anthony Rizzo tying the game late, and Josh Donaldson delivering an improbable walk-off grand slam. There’s no guarantee that this win turns things around in the Bronx, but boy would the narrative write itself if it does.

On the site, get started with Andrew’s review of last night’s action, and Matt’s preview of the Toronto series. Esteban will also give us an interesting look at the changes Lou Trivino has made since coming to New York, and Peter analyzes Jonathan Loáisiga’s new weapon, while Kunj and Andrew deliver the latest PSA podcast and Andrés profiles Oswaldo Cabrera upon his call-up.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, SNET, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Will Josh Donaldson’s walk-off slam be what finally turns this team around?

2. Who will emerge from the mess in the AL Central?