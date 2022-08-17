New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Domingo Germán vs. Corey Kluber

This is not the exact same Yankee team that has managed just one run in its last three games, thankfully, as the team made a flurry of roster moves earlier in the day. The main players are still there, though, and it’s ultimately going to be up to them to pull this club out of its nosedive. A big game tonight, trying to salvage one game of this three-game set with the Rays, would be a good way to start that rebound.

Domingo Germán gets the ball, and is actually on a solid run over his last three starts, with a 2.25 ERA in 16 innings against the Red Sox, Cardinals and Mariners. He’s not really striking anyone out, a 12.5 percent K-rate against a 7.8 percent walk rate, and I still wince whenever I see him throw a fastball, but the results have been there the last three outings. If he can do that again, the Yankees have a real chance to win.

But then, the problem lately has been the offense, and they’ll have to find a way to solve Corey Kluber. The righthander is having a weird season, with a 4.40 ERA and a FIP nearly a full run lower than that, boosted by the lowest walk rate of his career. You’re not getting on for free against the Klubot, so the Yankees better go up swinging. He’s thrown 12 innings in two starts against the Yankees this season, allowing just a single earned run.

Oswaldo Cabrera makes his major-league debut, batting sixth and playing third base. The 23 year-old has an .843 OPS with Triple-A Scranton this season, and no matter what the result tonight, it’ll be a blast to watch him in pinstripes for the first time. He will wear #95, the second Yankee to ever don those digits after Trey Amburgey last year.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium - Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, Bally Sports Sun

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380

Online stream: MLB.tv

