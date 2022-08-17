Yankees call up Florial, Cabrera, and Marinaccio, demote Andújar and Locastro

We knew some change was coming to the Yankee roster last night, when it became clear that minor leaguers Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera would be heading to the majors. The team made the rest of their maneuvers known today, announcing the call-ups of Florial, Cabrera, and Ron Marinaccio. To clear the requisite roster pace, the Yankees demoted Miguel Andújar and Tim Locastro to Triple-A, and placed Clay Holmes on the IL.

The moves aim to inject some life into what’s become a moribund roster over the last month. The 24-year-old Florial in particular is in the midst of what’s been a career-best Triple-A campaign, slashing .286/.368/.490 with 14 homers and 32 steals. Across his prior major league stints, Florial hit .206/.325/.353 in 40 plate appearances.

Cabrera is set to make his major league debut after six years in the Yankee system. The 23-year-old has excelled over the last two years, with a .272/.330/.533 line across two levels in 2021 and a .262/.348/.503 line in Triple-A this season. Cabrera brings defensive versatility to the club, having played over 1000 minor league innings at shortstop, second base, and third base, to go along with a handful of corner outfield appearances as well.

Holmes’ trip to the IL enabled Marinaccio’s return. The 27-year-old’s demotion a week and a half ago shocked many, given the success he’s had at the big league level in 2022. After suffering a couple of multi-run blowups early in the season, Marinaccio has turned into one of the Yankees’ most exciting bullpen arms, having allowed just one run and a .328 OPS over his last 22.2 innings.

This roster reshuffle alone is not the cure to what ails the Yankees; the big names at the top of the sheet must produce (and get healthy) for the team to turn things around. But at this point, the addition of some young life probably can’t hurt, not with how ugly the status quo has looked. If the likes of Florial and Cabrera can even come close to approximating their Triple-A production, they’ll give this lifeless Yankee lineup a lift.