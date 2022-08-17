Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/17/22

The Yankees were lifeless yet again, dropping their third straight and second against Tampa in as many games. Their division lead is officially in single-digits again, which could become concerning if they don’t snap out of it anytime soon. Not getting swept by Tampa would be a great way to hold that situation off, and then we could see who’s truly struggling more between the Yankees and the Blue Jays with a four-game series on deck. First things first though — let’s see if they can avoid their 12th loss in their last 14 games. (Yeesh, that hurt just to spell out.)

Before the Yankees take the field again, let’s run through what we’ve got ready for the day. Peter leads off with a look through last night’s AL action, and Andrés looks into just how bad it’s gotten for Aaron Hicks this year. Esteban zeroes in on Kyle Highashioka’s homer against Robbie Ray for the At-Bat of the Week, and Erin and Jeff have a pair of editorials on how fortunate the Yankees have been that the Blue Jays have been sliding as well and how the division lead is no excuse to take it easy through this rough stretch, respectively.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Who do you think provides more immediate contributions offensively, Estevan Florial or Oswaldo Cabrera?

2. Will Domingo Germán add another good start under his belt tonight?