New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Nestor Cortes vs. Jeffrey Springs

Last night saw the Yankees’ funk continue in a 4-0 loss to the Rays. Despite seven hits, the Yankees still couldn’t manage to plate a run, with even the ever-reliable Aaron Judge grounding into two double plays. It was that kinda day in that kinda stretch. However, today is a new day, and a new chance to pick things up.

On the mound as the Yankees try to get back on track will be Nestor Cortes. Of late, Cortes has been very good, and is coming off a 10-strikeout performance against the Mariners last week. Of his three starts against the Rays so far this season, he’s had one great, one pretty good, and one bad.

Elsewhere in the lineup, DJ LeMahieu is still out of the starting nine as he deals with toe issues. Meanwhile after his bad day, Aaron Hicks is on the bench, with Aaron Judge in center field as Marwin Gonzalez gets a game in right, just his second start since July 31st (and first since August 7th).

For the Rays, Jeffrey Springs will get the start. Springs has been pretty good so far this season, including a six-inning, two-run outing against the Yankees back in May.

Come join us in the game thread for tonight’s action as the Yankees try to set themselves straight.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium - Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: Amazon Prime Video, Bally Sports Sun, TBS (out-of-market only)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380

Online stream: MLB.tv

