Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/16/22

The Yankees look absolutely horrible right now, especially at bat. They’ve only scored 3 runs in their last 34 innings, and all of them came off the bat of Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Even Aaron Judge has looked mortal as of late. So yeah, it’s pretty dire, and unless the Yankees’ front office shows any sign of urgency — which has not been present — then it’s going to be up to the badly-slumping dudes on the field to turn it around. Lovely.

We have a busy day ahead of us on the site. Dan will do his weekly look around the Yankees’ minor league system, Josh will present the Rivalry Roundup, and John will detour from the current Yankees with a look back at the controversial origins of the curveball. Later on, Chris will ponder why Marwin Gonzalez is still on the roster, Sam will chime in on the Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani MVP debate, and Jeff will research Kyle Higashioka’s recent improvements at bat.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime Video (online), Bally Sports Sun, TBS

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. If you could snap your fingers and make just one change to the Yankees right now, what would it be?

2. Are the Dodgers still the favorites for the NL pennant without Walker Buehler?