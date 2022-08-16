Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/16/22

MLB.com | Mark Feinsand: Ahead of Monday’s game against the Rays, Giancarlo Stanton went through a full workout as he prepares to get back into game action after hitting the IL in late July due to Achilles tendon soreness. The plan is to repeat that process again in the coming days before a potential short minor league rehab stint.

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: After missing Sunday’s game with what was revealed to be toe issues, DJ LeMahieu was out of the lineup again on Monday and is currently day-to-day. There was some inflammation, and he’s been given some orthotics to attempt to help alleviate the issue.

In other injury news, Luis Severino threw a bullpen session on Monday.

Luis Severino threw a 25-pitch bullpen today, his first since going on IL with lat strain. Said it’s the best he’s felt all year. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) August 15, 2022

Despite that good news, Severino will still be out until September as he had been placed on the 60-day IL back a couple weeks ago. The Yankees are seemingly playing it cautious with their former ace with 86 innings under his belt already in his first full season since 2018.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: During Sunday night’s game between the Yankees and Red Sox, Derek Jeter joined Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay on their alternate “KayRod” broadcast and was full praise for Aaron Judge and the season he’s having. Jeter gave the MVP frontrunner a lot of credit, especially in light of the pressure this being a contract year for Judge.

MLB.com | Thomas Harrigan: On Monday, MLB released the schedule for the 2022 playoffs. This year’s docket is especially notable with the expanded field and the two best-of-three Wild Card Series that will be played in each league. Whether it be because of that or a result of the late start to the season, there are also some odd offdays in later rounds (as Andrew detailed yesterday). In both of the ALDS matchups, there will be an offday after Game 1, in addition to the normal travel offday following Game 2. Meanwhile in both the ALCS and NLCS, there is no travel offday between the potential Game 5s and Game 6s.