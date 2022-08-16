Yankees Prospects: Week 19 minor league review

The minor leagues are heading into the home stretch as the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League approach their final full week of action. The Yankees’ FCL team clinched a playoff spot as they have a 34-13 record, and their +121-run differential is the best in the entire league. High-A Hudson Valley and Low-A Tampa have less than a month left with their regular season, and both are battling for a playoff spot if they can win the second-half standings. Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton will stretch a little farther near the end of September and both teams are playing really good baseball.

Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders

Record: 58-52; Fourth place in the International League (East), 3.0 GB

Past Week: 4-2 vs. Worcester Red Sox

Coming Up: Away vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins)

Sent down to Triple-A to be stretched out as a starter, Clarke Schmidt has morphed right back into the starting role that he had through much of his professional career. This past week he tossed 6 perfect innings with 11 strikeouts, throwing 78 pitches along the way. Offensively, Oswaldo Cabrera continued his strong performance since returning from injury with more home runs and a pair of triples; he has a 1.073 OPS since returning from the IL a month ago and could very well help the big-league club. The RailRiders were 15.5 games out of first place in early June, but they now stand just three back of first place in a tightly group top of the International League East standings.

Players of Note:

Clarke Schmidt: 2 G; 0.82 ERA, 11 IP, 4 H, 0 BB, 14 K

Oswald Peraza: 41 G; .325/.388/.578, 11 HR, 9 2B, 17 SB

Oswaldo Cabrera: 19 G; .394/.471/.718, 5 HR, 2 3B, 4 2B

Jhony Brito: 20 G; 2.66 ERA, 105 IP, 87 H, 33 BB, 85 K

Oswaldo Cabrera after three innings:



Home run ✅

Triple ✅

Half way to the cycle ✅

Flexing his muscles ✅#RepBX #OffTheRails pic.twitter.com/e9QDbBt7hX — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) August 14, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots

Second-Half Record: 22-16; Second place in the Eastern League (Northeast), 1.5 GB

Overall Record: 66-41; First-half Champion in the Eastern League (Northeast)

Past Week: 4-2 vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies)

Coming Up: Away vs. Bowie BaySox (Orioles)

A number of offensive players remained hot for the Patriots as they won another weekly series and stayed within reach of first place in the division. Andres Chaparro’s return from the injured list has been a jolt for the offense as he has picked up hitting for power and getting on base. Austin Wells continues to show that his bat plays at the higher levels and a number of other players are providing big contributions as well. Pitching prospect Randy Vasquez has been great in August, allowing just one earned run in three starts while tossing 15.2 innings.

Players of Note:

Anthony Volpe: 67 G; .286/.377/.517, 12 HR, 24 2B, 25 SB

Austin Wells: 25 G; .299/.404/.505, 5 HR, 5 2B

Andres Chaparro: 8 G; .366/.441/.633, 2 HR, 2 2B

Jeisson Rosario: 19 G; .386/.488/.671, 4 HR, 1 3B, 6 2B

Elijah Dunham: 19 G; .310/.424/.535, 4 HR, 4 2B

THE BIG CHEESE



Elijah Dunham crushes a grand slam for his 15th homer of the season. #PatriotsInPinstripes pic.twitter.com/BPjWHnqu2V — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) August 14, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades

Second-Half Record: 23-18; Second place in the South Atlantic League (North), 0.5 GB

Overall Record: 57-50

Past Week: 3-3 vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles)

Coming Up: Away vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets)

The Hudson Valley Renegades have been on the run all season long. The team has stolen an incredible 196 bases through 107 games and leads the South Atlantic League by 51 stolen bases. This past week Jasson Domínguez added five stolen bases on his own and now has 29 total on the season between the Low-A and High-A levels. On the mound, Blane Abeyta continued his recent strong work, giving the Renegades six good innings on Sunday while allowing just a single earned run.

Players of Note:

Blane Abeyta: 7 G; 1.24 ERA, 36.1 IP, 26 H, 10 BB, 31 K

Jasson Domínguez: 66 G; .284/.425/.464, 8 HR, 4 3B, 8 2B, 25 SB

Edgar Barclay: 23 G; 1.75 ERA, 51.1 IP, 34 H, 15 BB, 63 K

Richard Fitts: 2 G; 0.71 ERA, 12.2 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 14 K

Edgar Barclay strikes out three consecutive batters on National Left Handers Day! @PitchingNinja | #RepBX #NationalLeftHandersDay pic.twitter.com/FAQrZwSDsI — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) August 14, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons

Second-Half Record: 24-16; Second place in the Florida State League (West Coast), 2.0 GB

Overall Record: 51-55

Past Week: 2-4 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays

Coming Up: Home vs. Bradenton Marauders (Pirates)

The Tarpons continue to get incredible production from the due of Antonio Gomez and Ben Rice. The duo that splits the catching duties for the team have been the steadiest bats in the lineup for over a month now. First-round pick Spencer Jones had an up-and-down first week at the level as he connected on his first Low-A home run but finished with just 2 hits in his 16 at-bats. The team fell out of a first-place tie, but they will get the chance to make that up this week as they play the first place Bradenton Marauders in Tampa.

Players of Note:

Antonio Gomez: 31 G; .333/.404/.495, 3 HR, 3B, 7 2B

Ben Rice: 32 G; .344/.440/.533, 5 HR, 2 2B

Yon Castro: 17 G; 3.04 ERA, 71.0 IP, 54 H, 23 BB, 85 K

Christopher Familia: 8 G; .320/.452/.560, 2 HR

SPENCER JONES LOUD SOLO HR #Yankees pic.twitter.com/hlh2pBk2or — Pro Baseball Radar (@BaseballRadar) August 12, 2022

Florida Complex League Yankees: L, 7-10 vs. FCL Tigers

CF Daury Arias 2-3, 2 BB

2B Jared Serna 0-3, 2 BB, K

DH Agustin Ramirez 1-4, SF, 2 RBI

C Jesus Rodriguez 2-5, 2B, RBI, GIDP

3B Beau Brewer 0-3, BB, RBI

RF Jake Palmer 1-2, BB

RF Alan Mejia 0-0

LF Jackson Lyon 1-4, GIDP

LF Kelvin Espino 0-0

1B Pedro Diaz 1-4, K

SS Brenny Escanio 0-4

Luis Serna 4.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R (4 ER), 3 BB, 4 K, 2 HBP, 3 WP

Nolberto Hernandez 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R (4 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HR, HBP

Cole Ayers 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 2 K

Carlos Rosario 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 K

Dominican Summer League Yankees: W, 8-3 (7) at DSL Cubs Red

SS Roderick Arias 0-4, 3 K

2B Keiner Delgado 2-4, 2B, RBI, SB — 1.046 OPS in 47 games

CF Willy Montero 0-2, HBP, SF, RBI, K, SB, outfield assist

DH Ramiro Altagracia 0-2, 2 BB, K

C Manuel Palencia 1-3, 2B, BB, RBI, GIDP, SB

1B Gabriel Bersing 1-4, 2 K, fielding error

LF David Beckles 1-3, BB, 2 K

3B Juan Matheus 2-2, 3B, 2 BB, RBI, SB

RF Andres Lacruz 0-1, BB, RBI

PH Diomedes Hernandez 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI

RF Jhon Imbert 0-1

Jordarlin Mendoza 5 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 5 K, HR, 2 HBP (win)

Jordy Luciano 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K

Dominican Summer League Bombers: L, 5-7 (7) vs. DSL Cubs Blue

CF Fidel Montero 0-4, 2 K

C Engelth Urena 0-3, BB, RBI, catcher interference error

1B Engel Castellano 0-2, 2 HBP, RBI, 2 K

DH Joel Mendez 1-3, 3B, BB, RBI, 2 K

RF John Cruz 0-0 — replaced before taking at-bat for some reason

LF Andry Javier 0-3, BB, 2 K

SS Enmanuel Tejeda 2-4, CS

2B Luis Suarez 0-1, 2 BB, K

LF-RF Juan Rosa 0-1, 2 BB, K

3B Luis Ogando 0-2, HBP, RBI

Miguel Pozo 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, 2 WP (loss)

Alexis Paulino 3.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, HR, WP