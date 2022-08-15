Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Well, that was one atrocious road trip. The Yankees dropped seven of their last nine games, including a sweep at the hands of the Cardinals, and have lost 10 of their last 13 overall. A so-so July has launched right into a downright terrible August, and there’s no remaining help on the way — this team will have to get out of their own heads by themselves.

So much of what has doomed the Yankees of late can be summarized in their record in close games of late. After dominating in these situations for the first half of the season the luck has turned against them, and they’ve lost nailbiter after nailbiter. The culprit for each loss varies on the day — often its the offense, but the bullpen has become susceptible as well. With so much going wrong, how can the team turn things around in time to be ready for a playoff run? Would a tighter division race break into their comfort zone and force a more dire response? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

