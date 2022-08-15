Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/15/22

The Yankees are reeling, and on this Monday, they won’t even get an off-day to breathe and try and reset. No, they’ll travel home after a long road trip and be forced to get right to work, starting off a three-game series with the rival Rays. There’s still no real threat in the AL East at the moment, with the Yankees in possession of a 10-game lead, but their recent play is nonetheless frustrating.

Ahead of the series with Tampa, check out Peter’s preview of the showdown, and Estevão’s analysis of how the Rays’ chances of making it to October depend heavily on the Yankees. Also, Chris wonders how sustainable Domingo Germán’s solid recent run is, and John goes deep on the play that all but won the Yankees the game in Boston on Saturday night.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES, Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Which injured or slumping player do the Yankees need most to get right?

2. Will the Red Sox finish the season in last place in the AL East?