The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are playing in a series with the expected balance that ignores where each team is in their respective 2022 campaigns. It doesn’t matter that the Yanks have a commanding lead in the AL East, and the Red Sox have a sub-.500 record in last place of the division.

This series heads into the rubber match at a dead-even split with each ballclub taking a 3-2 win over the first couple of games, and the Yankees will look to get out with a series win at Fenway en route to regaining their first-half form. The Red Sox, on the other hand, haven’t played that well as of late, having dropped six of their last eight before the weekend.

On the mound, the Yankees will trot out Jameson Taillon, who’s coming off a very encouraging seven innings start against the Mariners; despite the three walks, Taillon only allowed three earned runs on as many hits. Alex Cora will counter with Michael Wacha, who’s fresh off the IL and making his first start against the Yankees this season.

DJ LeMahieu gets his first game off since July 28th, as Andrew Benintendi will lead off in his place and the Yankees will go with Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Gleyber Torres, and Anthony Rizzo around the infield. Aaron Hicks is also out with Tim Locastro taking his place in center, and Kyle Higashioka will spell Jose Trevino behind the plate.

Join us in the game thread for tonight’s action as the Yankees look for a series win on the road.

How to watch

Location: Fenway Park - Boston, MA

First pitch: 7:10 pm ET

TV broadcast: ESPN

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380 (NYY), WEEI 93.7, WCCM 1490 AM/103.7 FM (BOS)

Online stream: Watch ESPN

