Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Rizzo’s topical birthday cake

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Rizzo’s birthday cake

Anthony Rizzo missed a handful of games this past week with lower-back tightness, but also celebrated his 33rd birthday on August 8th. So, his teammates decided to mess with him a little bit by putting “we got your back” on his birthday cake.

IKF’s first Yankees homer

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has taken a lot of criticism this season for his play, especially recently. However, he stepped up against the Red Sox on Saturday night, where he blasted his first home run of the season that tied the game. He also drove in the winning run on a squeeze bunt. After the game, he made a trade with the fan who caught the ball, and IKF got the ball in exchange for Aaron Judge’s autograph. Here’s what he said about that:

Isiah Kiner-Falefa on swapping an Aaron Judge autograph for his first #Yankees home run ball:



Bader bids farewell to Cards

He was there since being drafted in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft, so it was bittersweet for Harrison Bader to leave St. Louis following the Jordan Montgomery trade. He sat down to record himself, with his Yankees haircut and without a beard, to say his goodbyes to the Cardinals and the fanbase. See it below: