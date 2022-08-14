Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/14/22

Yesterday brought two novelties with it — the Yankees won a game, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a home run. The Yankees shortstop finally got rid of the goose egg on his stat line, powering one over the Monster and critically contributing to the team’s win over Boston. They’ll put an end to this miserable road trip tonight, and they could do so with a series win.

Before the primetime showdown gets going, let’s run through the day. Matt has a recap of the AL action from last night, and later on looks back at some strange designated hitters after being inspired by Tim Locastro’s stand-in performance at the role. Estevão examines what has contributed to Wandy Peralta’s rise through the bullpen over the last couple of months, Jesse ponders what version of the Yankees we should believe in, and Joe will showcase the latest social media spotlight.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Fenway Park

Fun Questions:

1. Will the upcoming homestand be better than this road trip?

2. Should Aaron Boone make another closer swap, go to a closer by committee, or stick it out with Holmes?