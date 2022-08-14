Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/14/22

New York Post | Jon Heyman: Apparently the chase for Luis Castillo ahead of August 2nd’s trade deadline was a real one, although it seems the Reds were less interested in the Yankees’ offer than you might expect. The club offered top outfield prospect Jasson Domínguez as the headliner in a trade package, but balked at the inclusion of either Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza, and Cincy clearly prioritized the higher-ranked infielders.

Boston Globe | Peter Abraham: Andrew Benintendi made a second homecoming of sorts this weekend, returning to Fenway for the first time since being dealt to Kansas City over the winter. Benny won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018, and had been a part of the organization right out of college in 2015. He received a nice ovation from the Fenway faithful before his first at-bat on Friday night.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Stephen Ridings blazed his way into an MLB debut last season, striking out 35 percent of the batters he faced before battling shoulder problems all of 2022. His progress down in Florida has impressed Yankee evaluators, who are beginning to imagine scenarios where the hard throwing righty could join New York’s bullpen for a stretch run — a significant weapon in a depleted relief corps if it happens.

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: Speaking of depleted relief corps, Clay Holmes. Manager Aaron Boone did NOT sound enthusiastic when asked if Holmes was still the closer, and having him fall off the way he has over the last month has been one of the biggest contributors to the team’s slide. The Yankees need to either figure out what’s ailing Holmes, or get him out of high leverage spots.