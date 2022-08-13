New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Frankie Montas vs. Kutter Crawford

The Yankees’ recent brutal stretch continued last night, as they took a 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Red Sox after they couldn’t take advantage of nine hits and Clay Holmes couldn’t hold on to a ninth inning lead. Now, the Yankees are once again in a position where they’re looking to bounce back as they take on Boston again tonight.

Looking to do so, they’re giving the ball to trade deadline acquisition Frankie Montas for his second Yankees’ start. The first did not go great, as he allowed six runs in three innings against the Cardinals last Sunday. It should be noted that he was a long layoff due to a stint on the bereavement list, in addition to the normal adjustments when having to switch teams. Hopefully, he too bounces back in this one.

Behind him will be a normal-ish lineup, with DJ LeMahieu getting DH duties today, and everyone else at their normal positions.

Boston will be giving the ball to Kutter Crawford. Back in July at Fenway, he held the Yankees to one run in five innings in an eventual Red Sox win.

Come join us in the game thread for tonight’s action as the Yankees look to get back on track.

How to watch

Location: Fenway Park - Boston, MA

First pitch: 7:15 pm ET

TV broadcast: FOX

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380 (NYY), WEEI 93.7, WCCM 1490 AM/103.7 FM (BOS)

Online stream: FOX Sports

