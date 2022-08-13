Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/13/22

I like to consider myself an optimistic Yankees fan. But this ballclub is really testing my patience. The terrible approach at the plate is never-ending, the formerly-dominant closer is a shell of his former self, and the only reason why the AL East isn’t a race again is because the Blue Jays are too damn determined to be mediocre to make it so. As Peter and I said on the podcast the other day, the Yankees will probably still win the division, but man, even if they do, they have to shape up to make October remotely interesting. Remember when they used to look dominant? Sigh.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Fenway Park

Fun Questions:

1. Will the Yankees win the damn game tonight?

2. If given the choice, would you go Sprite or Fresca?