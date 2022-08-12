Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/12/22

New York Post | Jon Heyman: The trade deadline has come and gone, but more information has surfaced in regards to the Yankees’ interest in Shohei Ohtani. The Bombers reportedly were among some of the teams that told the Angels to essentially choose whoever they want in exchange for the star player. It obviously never came to fruition for anyone. The Yankees also checked in on reliever Raisel Iglesias, but were unwilling to pay all of the $50M left on his contract, and the right-hander was ultimately moved to the Atlanta Braves.

CBS Sports | Mike Axisa: The Yankees have hit a rough patch in the last month. What’s been going wrong? Here are four reasons the team has come crashing down to earth, among the injuries, and major regression after a stellar start to the year from the starting rotation.

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: The Yankees and Mets are among the best teams in baseball right now. They also have some of the top impending free agents this offseason in Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom. Who else could the two teams potentially lose after the year? See the list of the top free agents in New York.