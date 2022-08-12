Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/12/22

Each of the last few times the Yankees have had an off-day, I’ve written that it was a “much-needed” day off. Well, they had one more yesterday, and hopefully it’s the last time this season we’ll feel that we need a respite from the 2022 Yankees. They start a three-game set with the Red Sox today, which should offer a chance to get things rolling again, given Boston’s status as AL East cellar-dwellers.

To get your morning started, Andrew will go over what happened while the Yankees rested, and Peter will look ahead to the series at Fenway. Meanwhile, Erin opines that the Yankees have long been in need of outfield stability, Esteban analyzes DJ LeMahieu’s improved plate discipline, Andres looks at some optimistic early returns on Aroldis Chapman post-injury, and Madison will deliver this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, NESN, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Fenway Park

Fun Questions:

1. Will the last-place Red Sox be the cure to what ails the Yankees at the moment?

2. Do you think Gerrit Cole will have another blowup game at some point this season?