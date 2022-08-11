Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/11/22

NJ Advance Media | Brendan Kuty: Matt Carpenter, who is slugging over .700 this year with 15 homers, fractured his left foot on Monday. There was fear he would have to miss the rest of the season, but after meeting with a doctor on Wednesday, he received some good news. He’s been told it was a “clean break” and that he’ll see another doctor for a follow-up examination in New York City within a few days. Carpenter won’t need surgery and could be back in six-to-eight weeks — no guarantees on a return since setbacks are always possible, but a promising sign for late September that encouraged the mustachioed clubhouse leader.

Clutch Points | Joey Mistretta: Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 45th home run of the season. Unfortunately, the Yanks wasted it along with a good outing by Nestor Cortes and lost 4-3 to the Seattle Mariners. Still, that homer was Judge’s 203 of his career, all as a member of the Bombers, good for a tie at 16th all-time in franchise history: he tied Roger Maris, the man whose single-season record of 61 he is currently chasing. Maris needed 3,475 plate appearances to reach that mark, but Judge did it with 2,478.

The AL MVP frontrunner could actually surge to 12th all-time in a hurry, as the Yankees’ homer leaderboard is bunched up around that plateau:

11. Don Mattingly, 222

12. Jason Giambi, 209

13. Mark Teixeira, 206

14. Dave Winfield, 205

15. Robinson Canó, 204

16. Judge & Maris, 203

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: In wake of Carpenter’s injury, Jaffe highlighted his excellent season to this point and discusses how he got to this point after his MLB tenure was nearly over. He had a three-and-a-half hour talk with Joey Votto in October about his swing and how to revive his career and worked with hitting gurus Tim Laker and Craig Wallenbrock as well as former teammate Matt Holliday over the winter. “(Carpenter) switched to a new bat and underwent a full mechanical overhaul to improve his swing path and refine his body movement,” the article says. It’s worth a read.

MLB.com | Daniel Kramer: Lastly, this is a small item, but fun. Although AL Rookie of the Year frontrunner Julio Rodríguez didn’t get to play against the Yankees in either of the past two series, he still very much feels like the face of the up-and-coming team. In a show of respect, he and Aaron Judge exchanged a jersey for a bat on the field prior to the game on Wednesday afternoon. The two icons of the game met during the All-Star festivities at Dodger Stadium, when Julio stole the show at the Home Run Derby.

Rodríguez told Judge yesterday that the two would meet again in October. Given how the M’s have been playing, it sure seems possible.