Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/10/22

Normally, I’d open this with a quick recap of the previous night’s game, but it was a disaster in its own special way. If you need a refresher go take a look at what my sleep-deprived brain wrote last night, and then question why you did that. The good news is that it’s a new day, and a chance to win the series against the Mariners still exists. Nasty Nestor will take the hill looking to secure that win, and it would be a big morale boost to bounce back immediately from whatever occured in the last 24 hours.

Before the game gets going, Mearns has you covered on the rest of the significant AL action from yesterday. Andrés makes the argument for Oswaldo Cabrera to get a shot to platoon with IKF, Esteban breaks down a DJ LeMahieu at-bat against Adam Wainwright in his AB of the week, and Sam has some fun describing the feeling of having the Yankees be the last game in sight for a night. Andrew will also be back later in the day to bring the latest episode of the podcast with him and Kunj.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

AD

TV: YES Network, Root Sports NW

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Fun Questions:

1. How does the team respond today after last night’s draining loss?

2. Which of the baserunning blunderers (Benintendi, Andújar, Trevino, and IKF) is most likely to redeem himself today?