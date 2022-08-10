Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/10/22

CBS Sports | Mike Axisa: The Yankees suffered a tough loss Monday night, with the resurgent Matt Carpenter going down with a foot fracture, one that could sideline him for the rest of the season. To replace Carpenter, the club flew in Miguel Andújar, who has an .835 OPS in 64 Triple-A games. Andújar has performed well in the minors this year, but hasn’t received much of a chance at the big league level, with a .245/.269/.286 slash line to his name in 52 major league appearances in 2022.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Isiah Kiner-Falefa has had an uneven season, one which we’ve certainly scrutinized here at PSA. To the shortstop’s credit, he sat down with NJ Advance Media and addressed some of his inconsistencies this year, and noted that he wasn’t worried about the potential arrivals of the Yankees’ infield prospects. Also interesting was Kiner-Falefa’s reference of DRS, or Defensive Runs Saved. He referred to it as his preferred defensive metric, which is not something I assume all major leaguers have, though Kiner-Falefa may like DRS simply because it rates him as a plus defender at short.

FanGraphs | Justin Choi: With just about a third of the season remaining, strength of schedule could prove to be an important factor in swinging this year’s playoff races. Choi examines each team’s schedule, and estimates who stands to benefit the most, and least, from their remaining slate of opponents. The Yankees rank about in the middle in terms of strength of schedule, but more troublesome is the Astros’ rank as one of the teams most likely to benefit from a weak schedule to close out the year. It’s not hard to envision the Astros beating up on the likes of the A’s, Angels, and Rangers en route to the top record in the AL.

The Yankees also continued to shuffle their farm system in the wake of their numerous deadline deals and as short-season ball nears an end. First baseman Eric Wagaman and pitcher Matt Sauer both got bumps from High-A Hudson Valley to Double-A Somerset, while pitcher Sean Boyle bumped up from Somerset to Triple-A. Plus, 2022 first-round pick Spencer Jones is ticketed for Low-A Tampa.