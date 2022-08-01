Yankees 7, Mariners 2: Trevino homers twice as Bombers slug their way to win

It was a big day for the Yankees off the field, as they made a pair of trades, bolstering their pitching with the additions of Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino, and Scott Effross. However despite those (and possibly other) trades going down, there was still baseball to be played on the field.

Just as the front office took care of business on the transaction wire, so did the team on the field. Led by Jose Trevino with two, the Yankees hit four home runs on the day. With that offense, plus a passable outing from Domingo Germán and four good innings from the bullpen, the Yankees cruised their way to a 7-2 win over the Mariners.

After Germán allowed a hit and a walk before getting out of the first inning, the Yankees went on to strike quickly in the bottom half of the inning. DJ LeMahieu started the inning by sneaking through a single before Aaron Judge missed a home run by just a couple feet, settling for a double off the wall instead. However, it would take just a couple more pitches for a home run to come as Anthony Rizzo went deep, giving the Yankees the lead before an out had been recorded.

It didn’t take long for Seattle to eat away a little at that lead, though. Leading off the top of the second, Kyle Lewis homered on the second pitch Germán threw in the frame. In the blink of an eye, the score was 3-1.

While he might’ve just missed a homer in the first, Judge would finish that particular job in the second. With LeMahieu on first after a two-out walk, Judge took a Marco Gonzales pitch into the bullpen in left-center, increasing the lead.

Other than the second inning home run, Germán mostly cruised through the first two outs of the innings he pitched, only to often run into trouble trying to get the third. In the fourth, a similar story played out, as Abraham Toro kept the inning alive with a two-out double. Adam Frazier then singled him home, with the third out eventually coming on a deep fly ball that finally died on the warning track.

However, the Yankees were able to get that run right back in the bottom half of the inning. Jose Trevino added a third home run for the Yankees on the day, his eighth of the year.

Germán would manage to piece together five innings before the Yankees went to the bullpen in the sixth. The Yankees’ starter finished with two runs allowed on six hits and three walks. As mentioned, he struggled to finish off innings efficiently, with three of those hits and all three walks coming with two outs in the inning. Ron Marinaccio replaced him and bounced back from his hitless and scoreless streak getting broken on Sunday, getting three outs on seven pitches.

Aroldis Chapman’s tour as a middle reliever continued as he came in for the seventh. Despite allowing a single, Chapman worked around it, inducing a double play to seal a scoreless inning. Then, it was Jonathan Loáisiga’s inning in the eighth. After winning a nine-pitch battle over Carlos Santana to start the inning, he quickly finished off a 1-2-3 inning.

The Trevino home run would be the really only notable thing from the Yankees’ offense for quite a while. That stretch would be broken when the Yankees’ catcher stepped to the plate in the eighth. With two outs in the eighth, Trevino added a second homer, completing his first ever multi-home run game.

Wandy Peralta was called on for the ninth. It didn’t start ideally, as LeMahieu, playing first base, couldn’t come up with Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s throw on a Cal Raleigh grounder. An error was given to LeMahieu as he got a glove on the ball, but the throw was a bit short. It didn’t end up mattering much, as Peralta proceeded to induce a double play in the next at-bat. The lefty handled the final out himself, in amusing fashion:

Trades always have the potential to inject some new life into a team. The Yankees didn’t even have any of their three new additions play in this one, but even without them, they looked pretty good in this one. They’ll go for two in a row tomorrow night with Jameson Taillon scheduled to start against Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 7:05pm.

Box Score