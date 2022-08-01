Yankees move Severino and Castro to 60-day IL, demote Schmidt and promote Carlos Espinal

In a hectic day full of new Yankees arriving onto the team via trade, the Yankees also shuffled around their current roster as well. Unfortunately, the latter news isn’t as positive — Luis Severino and Miguel Castro will be getting moved from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. In addition, Clarke Schmidt is getting sent down to Scranton and Carlos Espinal is moving up to the active roster as the corresponding move.

Starting with the headline name, Severino’s injury is the latest in a series of unfortunate circumstances for the one-time Yankee ace that will hold him out for significant time. The roster move guarantees that Severino won’t be eligible to return until around mid-September, meaning that if he is able to return this year he’ll likely find himself in a bullpen role again without time to stretch his arm out. Castro is also ineligible to return until this timeline, though when he returns he’ll find himself in the middle of a revamped bullpen with Scott Effross and Lou Trivino now in the fold.

Schmidt was an expected demotion after tossing three innings of relief on Saturday, giving the Yankees an option to bring up a fresh arm and prevent themselves from being short-staffed. Espinal is the man for the job, and he’s had a solid year split between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton: a 2.59 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 48.2 innings. He’ll likely also be a short-term addition before the aforementioned bullpen additions actually arrive in New York, so expect to see him tonight in his major league debut.