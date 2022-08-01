New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Domingo Germán vs. Marco Gonzales

While it ended on a low note with Sunday’s loss, the Yankees picked up a series victory over the weekend, taking three of four against the Royals. Next up will be a step up in competition as the Mariners are headed to the Bronx. They currently hold one of the AL’s three Wild Card spots, bidding for their first postseason appearance in 21 years.

Seattle had both a very hot July, turning themselves into contenders for a playoff spot, but also made a big splash, acquiring pitcher Luis Castillo from the Reds. While he won’t see Castillo tonight, he’s start on Wednesday, in what could be an interesting finale to the three-game set.

In tonight’s opener, the Yankees are giving the ball to Domingo Germán for his third start of the season. After a poor season debut against the Astros, he was a little better last week against the Mets, but is still looking for his first good outing of the year.

Behind Germán will be a lineup that is close to the theoretical “A” lineup, considering who is currently healthy. Anthony Rizzo is getting a day at DH with DJ LeMahieu playing first base, but other than that, it’s a fairly regular day for the Yankees’ lineup. New reliever Scott Effross will not be with the team tonight, as he’s in the process of making his way to the Bronx, but he should be active tomorrow.

For Seattle, Marco Gonzales is set to get the start. Gonzales has been a bit above average this year, but struggled a bit over the course of July.

There’s still a lot of baseball left to be played, but this series could be a preview of a playoff matchup. Come join us in the game thread for tonight’s action.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium - Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, Root Sports Northwest

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY), KIRO 710 (SEA)

Online stream: MLB.tv

