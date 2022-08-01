New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Series Preview

After a disappointing ending to an otherwise winning series against the Royals, the Yankees will now welcome the Mariners to the Bronx for a three-game series starting tonight.

Seattle has been the talk of baseball in recent days, as they acquired Luis Castillo, maybe the best pitcher who was available on the market. The Yankees had been one of the teams reportedly in the Castillo conversations, but the Mariners won out, looking to bolster their chances at making their first playoff appearance since 2001.

The Mariners have also been one of the hottest teams in baseball in recent weeks. Since the start of July, Seattle have gone 18-7, going from below .500 to the midst of the race for the AL Wild Card playoff places. It’s a tough team that the Yankees will be facing off with over the next couple days.

Before the action gets underway tonight, here’s a look at the pitching matchups we’ll see over the next couple days.

Monday: Domingo Germán vs. Marco Gonzales (7:05 PM ET)

After a disastrous season debut in Houston, Germán was better, but still not great in his second game against the Mets. He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. In game number three, he’ll continue his tour through opposing contenders against the Mariners. His most recent appearance against Seattle in 2021 came in weird circumstances, when he was scratched from a start and eventually came out of the bullpen, after undergoing an emergency root canal.

Gonzales had an above average ERA at 3.66, but a FIP that suggests he’s been worse at 5.08. However, the ERA has been heading closer to that FIP after a July that saw him put up a 4.60 ERA in 31.1 innings, with hitters OPSing .844 off him. However, it should be noted that the Yankees have scored just one run off him since 2019. They’ve only faced him twice in that period admittedly, but he held the offense in check both times.

Tuesday: Jameson Taillon vs. TBD (7:05 PM ET)

The Royals hardly have a dynamic, impressive offense, especially after the Yankees added Andrew Benintendi from them, but Taillon kept KC off the board in six, much needed shutout innings on Thursday. Prior to that, his recent struggles had continued against the Orioles, when he had been knocked out after just 2.2 innings. Even after the Royals’ outing, Taillon’s ERA since his perfect game bid remains a less than stellar 5.36.

At time of writing, Seattle has not announced a starting pitcher for either of the last two games of the series, likely for reasons relating to news we touched on a couple paragraphs up. The acquisition of Luis Castillo is causing a bit of a change to the Mariners’ normal pitching order. Castillo had last pitched for Cincinnati on Wednesday, which on normal rest, would have him start the opener. However, with Gonzales already announced for Monday, it appears the Mariners are leaning towards him starting Wednesday’s game. However, he theoretically could go in this one. If not, Logan Gilbert would be the next man up in Seattle’s pre-trade rotation order.

Wednesday: Gerrit Cole vs. TBD (1:05 PM ET)

As mentioned above, Castillo will likely be Seattle’s starter in the series finale, but that hasn’t been confirmed at time of writing.

As for the Yankees, they’ll hand the ball to Gerrit Cole. For a second-straight start, Cole had mostly been cruising through the early innings, only to go a bit off the rains late and turn a good outing into a less than great one. The five earned runs he allowed against the Royals could’ve easily been zero had a hit been ruled an Isiah Kiner-Falefa error (which it probably should’ve been), but you would still have hoped a pitcher of Cole’s ability wouldn’t let it escalate to the point it did. Now, he’ll look to get back on track against Seattle, who he hasn’t actually faced since coming to the Yankees. When he was a division rival of the Mariners as a member of the Astros, Cole was mostly dominant against Seattle.