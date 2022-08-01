Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/1/22

The Yankees couldn’t quite seal the sweep yesterday, with Clay Holmes blowing a save and letting Kansas City salvage the series finale. They’ll have to shake it off and keep moving, as the Mariners, now armed with prized trade acquisition Luis Castillo, come to town. Houston was able to cool Seattle off a little bit over the weekend, and the Yankees will likewise look to prevent the Mariners from getting hot again.

With the trade deadline all but here, we’ve get plenty more deadline coverage, with Erin profiling Noah Syndergaard as a potential trade target. Also, Matt previews the upcoming series with Seattle, which should include a look at Castillo, Peter sends out the Brian Cashman GM poll for July, and Madison issues this week’s mailbag call.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, ROOTNW

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Will the Yankees finish the season with the best record in the AL?

2. Who will finish last in the AL East?