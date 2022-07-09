New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox: Jordan Montgomery vs. Kutter Crawford

After two high-scoring wins, the Yankees look to take a third straight from their rivals and secure the series win. While the Red Sox lineup has been able to score some runs, their pitching has not been able to keep the Yankees in check whatsoever.

Jordan Montgomery will take the ball, and New York could certainly use a longer outing from him after Nestor Cortes couldn’t make it out of the fourth inning yesterday. His last outing was July 3rd in Cleveland, when he threw five innings, struck out eight, and allowing one earned run. He earned a tough loss.

Boston will deploy Kutter Crawford, who has worked as both a reliever and starter this season. You might recall him earning the loss on Opening Day on Josh Donaldson’s walk-off. He was moved to the rotation because of the injuries currently decimating that unit for Boston. Crawford’s results have been mixed, but his last start was quite good, as he put up 5.1 scoreless innings and eight strikeouts against the Tampa Bay Rays. But that offense is much weaker than New York’s, and Crawford has a 4.18 FIP so far this season.

Aaron Judge returns to right field for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is also back in the lineup for the first time since July 3rd, as his back stiffness seems to have cleared up. Matt Carpenter is playing left field again, which might be interesting, while Giancarlo Stanton is the DH. Kyle Higashioka will catch, and with Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Gleyber Torres rounding out the infield, DJ LeMahieu will get the day off. Joey Gallo’s also out, with Aaron Hicks playing center field.

Rafael Devers will sit for the Sox today after being removed from yesterday’s game with back pain, so that’s one less thing to worry about it. His absence removes a lot of heft from today’s lineup. Rob Refsnyder (I still cannot believe he’s not only still around, but producing) hits leadoff and plays right field, while Christian Arroyo moves to first base after yesterday’s mishaps in the outfield. J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Alex Verdugo, and Trevor Story are at DH, short, left field, and second base as usual. Bobby Dalbec will play third, Kevin Plawecki will catch, and Jarren Duran is in center field.

How to watch

Location: Fenway Park — Boston, MA

First pitch: 7:15 pm ET

TV broadcast: FOX

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380

Online stream: MLB.tv

