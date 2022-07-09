Yankees prospects: All full-season affiliates win

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-3 at Worcester Red Sox
CF Estevan Florial 1-4, HR, BB, RBI, K — 11th homer in Triple-A
SS Oswald Peraza 2-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K, SB — 18th steal
C Josh Breaux 3-4, 3B, BB, RBI, K — good Triple-A debut at bat
RF Jake Bauers 1-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K, outfield assist — 470 feet dinger, allegedly
DH Greg Bird 0-4, 2 K
3B Phillip Evans 1-4
2B Derek Dietrich 1-4, K, GIDP
1B Ronald Guzmán 1-4, 2 K
LF Chris Owings 2-4
Hayden Wesneski 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K (win)
Michael Gomez 1 IP, 0 H, 0R, 1 BB, 0 K
Braden Bristo 1.2 IP, 0 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 1 K
Zach Greene 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR
Florial takes the team home run lead. pic.twitter.com/kqXmY96afi— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) July 8, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 3-2 vs. Bowie Baysox
SS Anthony Volpe 0-4, K
LF Elijah Dunham 2-4, outfield assist
C Austin Wells 1-4, K — got that 1st hit at Double-A in his 3rd game
DH Brandon Lockridge 0-3, BB, K
CF Jeisson Rosario 1-4, 2B, RBI, K
RF Blake Perkins 1-4, SB — walked off with quite a bizarre finish
1B Mickey Gasper 1-3, 2 K, SB
3B Chad Bell 0-3, 2 K
2B Max Burt 0-3, K
Luis Medina 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 4 K, HBP, 2 WP
Matt Minnick 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Carson Coleman 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (win)
Strike em' out throw em' out!— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) July 9, 2022
Yankees top catching prospect Austin Wells➡️Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe for the caught stealing! pic.twitter.com/52CO90xvVE
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 6-3 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws
SS Trey Sweeney 2-3, 3B, HR, 2 BB, 3 RBI, K — 9th homer in 60 games
2B Cooper Bowman 0-4, BB, 3 K
CF Everson Pereira 2-4, 3B, HR, BB, 2 RBI, K — tied team record with 22nd homer between two seasons; Trenton soon?
DH Anthony Seigler 0-4, BB, 2 K
3B Tyler Hardman 0-3, RBI, K, SF
1B Eric Wagaman 1-4, K
LF Aldenis Sanchez 1-3, BB, 2 K, SB
C Carlos Narvaez 0-4, 2 K
RF Aaron Palensky 1-4, K, SB
Beck Way 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 7 K, HR (win)
Carlos Gomez 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Nelson L. Alvarez 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save)
EVERSON PEREIRA GOES DEEP TO DEAD CENTRAL!— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) July 9, 2022
HE SIMPLY MASHES BASEBALLS FOR A LIVING. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/9lwYH6Kt6v
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 5-3 (7) and W, 3-1 (7) vs. Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
Game 1
RF Oswaldo Cabrera 2-2, 2 BB, 2 SB — rehabbing Triple-A’er increasing versatility
CF Jasson Dominguez 1-4 — 108.1 mph exit velo single
1B Anthony Garcia 1-4, K
DH T.J. Rumfield 0-3, GIDP
SS Benjamin Cowles 1-2, 2B, BB — rare 409-foot double
LF Grant Richardson 1-3, K, SB
C Ben Rice 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, throwing error — 393-foot homer
2B Luis Santos 1-3, RBI, K
3B Roberto Chirinos 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI — go-ahead triple in 6th
Juan Carela 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 6 K, 2 HBP (win) — 11 swings & misses
Harold Cortijo 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)
Game 2
DH Jasson Dominguez 1-2, HR, BB, RBI, K, SB — 410-foot bomb, up to an .803 OPS now after that poor start; gearing up for Hudson Valley?
3B Marcos Cabrera 1-3, K
1B Anthony Garcia 0-2, BB, 2 K
C Antonio Gomez 0-2, BB
LF Madison Santos 0-3, 2 K
SS Benjamin Cowles 2-3, 2B, 3B, K, SB
CF Grant Richardson 1-3, 2B, RBI, K, 2 SB
RF Kyle Battle 1-3, 2 K, SB
2B Luis Santos 0-2, K
Richard Fitts 5.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 7 K, HR (win) — 16 swings & misses
Trevor Holloway 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, WP (save)
Florida Complex League Yankees: L, 9-10 (10) and W, 9-3 vs. FCL Blue Jays
Completion of suspended 7/7 game
CF Daury Arias 1-3, HR, RBI, 3 BB, K, CS
DH Christopher Familia 2-4, 2 BB, RBI, K
C Agustin Ramirez 1-5, BB, RBI, K, PB, error on interference
2B Jared Serna 3-5, 2B, HR, BB, 3 RBI, GIDP, SB — triple shy of cycle
1B Jesus Rodriguez 2-4, 3B, BB, 2 RBI, HBP
RF Kelvin Espino 1-4, BB
LF Felix Negueis 0-2, 2 BB, RBI, K, SF
3B Sincere Smith 1-4, K, GIDP, SB, HBP, throwing error
SS Brenny Escanio 0-4
PH-SS Dayro Perez 1-1, SB
Leonardo Pestana 0 IP, 0 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, HBP — left 7/7 game after facing two batters due to injury
Zach Kohn 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 K, 1 HR
Yorlin Calderon 5.1 IP, 8 H, 6 R (6 ER), 3 BB, 7 K, 2 HBP, 3 WP
Nolberto Henriquez 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K
Montana Semmel 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, HBP (loss) — got tagged with loss after two groundouts in the 10th, ouch
Regularly scheduled 7/8 game
SS Dayro Perez 0-4, 3 K, HBP, picked off
LF Christopher Familia 1-4, HR, BB, RBI, CS
3B Jared Serna 3-3, HR, BB, RBI, HBP, SB, fielding error
C Jesus Rodriguez 2-5, 3B, RBI, K, passed ball — 2nd triple in 2 days for a catcher!
CF Alan Mejia 1-4, BB, RBI, K, throwing error
1B Ronny Rojas 0-1, 4 BB, K, 2 SB, throwing error — swiped home on double steal
DH Felix Negueis 2-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 K, SB — 1.200 OPS in 15 G
RF Stanley Rosario 0-5, 4 K
2B Brenny Escanio 1-3, BB, RBI, K, picked off
Joel Valdez 5.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 7 K, pickoff (win)
Shaine McNeely 1.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K
Alfred Vega 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Luis Velasquez 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Ocean Gabonia 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Dominican Summer League Yankees: L, 2-11 vs. DSL Bombers
DH Roderick Arias 0-5, 3 K
SS Keiner Delgado 0-4, K
CF Willy Montero 1-4
RF Ramiro Altagracia 0-3, BB, K
3B Juan Matheus 0-1, 3 BB
LF David Beckles 1-3, BB, K
2B Santiago Gomez 0-3, 2 K
2B Abrahan Ramirez 0-0, BB, RBI
1B Johan Ferreira 0-4, 4 K, fielding error — woof
C Carlos Herrera 0-3, 3 K, HBP, CS, PB, throwing error — also allowed 7 stolen bases on 8 attempts, double woof
Wilfrido Bido 2.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, HR, 2 HBP (loss)
Alejandro Gomez 3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, 2 WP
Franyer Herrera 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 K
Christopher Medina 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Ernesto Disla 1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, HR, 4 WP
Dominican Summer League Bombers: W, 11-2 at DSL Yankees
SS Hans Montero 2-5, 2 K, 2 SB, HBP
CF Fidel Montero 0-5, BB, 4 K, SB — .548 OPS start in 24 games
1B Enger Castellano 1-4, 2B, HBP, throwing error
DH Joel Mendez 2-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, K, SB
LF John Cruz 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K, SB
2B Luis Suarez 3-5, 3B, RBI, K
3B Luis Ogando 3-4, HR, BB, 4 RBI, K, SB — well-rounded day
RF Juan Rosa 1-5, 2B, 3 K, CS
C Oscar Silverio 0-3, 2 BB, SB
Omar Gonzalez 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K, throwing error — 16-year-old righty out of Panama has a 0.00 ERA and 30 K’s in his first 16.1 pro innings, dang
Daniel Guerrero 4.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, 3 WP, HBP (win)
Daniel Salas 0 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 0 K, 2 WP — not clean!
Rafaelin Nivar 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K
