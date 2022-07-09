Yankees prospects: All full-season affiliates win

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-3 at Worcester Red Sox

CF Estevan Florial 1-4, HR, BB, RBI, K — 11th homer in Triple-A

SS Oswald Peraza 2-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K, SB — 18th steal

C Josh Breaux 3-4, 3B, BB, RBI, K — good Triple-A debut at bat

RF Jake Bauers 1-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K, outfield assist — 470 feet dinger, allegedly

DH Greg Bird 0-4, 2 K

3B Phillip Evans 1-4

2B Derek Dietrich 1-4, K, GIDP

1B Ronald Guzmán 1-4, 2 K

LF Chris Owings 2-4

Hayden Wesneski 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K (win)

Michael Gomez 1 IP, 0 H, 0R, 1 BB, 0 K

Braden Bristo 1.2 IP, 0 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 1 K

Zach Greene 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR

Florial takes the team home run lead.

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 3-2 vs. Bowie Baysox

SS Anthony Volpe 0-4, K

LF Elijah Dunham 2-4, outfield assist

C Austin Wells 1-4, K — got that 1st hit at Double-A in his 3rd game

DH Brandon Lockridge 0-3, BB, K

CF Jeisson Rosario 1-4, 2B, RBI, K

RF Blake Perkins 1-4, SB — walked off with quite a bizarre finish

1B Mickey Gasper 1-3, 2 K, SB

3B Chad Bell 0-3, 2 K

2B Max Burt 0-3, K

Luis Medina 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 4 K, HBP, 2 WP

Matt Minnick 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Carson Coleman 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (win)

Strike em' out throw em' out!



Yankees top catching prospect Austin Wells➡️Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe for the caught stealing!

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 6-3 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws

SS Trey Sweeney 2-3, 3B, HR, 2 BB, 3 RBI, K — 9th homer in 60 games

2B Cooper Bowman 0-4, BB, 3 K

CF Everson Pereira 2-4, 3B, HR, BB, 2 RBI, K — tied team record with 22nd homer between two seasons; Trenton soon?

DH Anthony Seigler 0-4, BB, 2 K

3B Tyler Hardman 0-3, RBI, K, SF

1B Eric Wagaman 1-4, K

LF Aldenis Sanchez 1-3, BB, 2 K, SB

C Carlos Narvaez 0-4, 2 K

RF Aaron Palensky 1-4, K, SB

Beck Way 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 7 K, HR (win)

Carlos Gomez 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Nelson L. Alvarez 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save)

EVERSON PEREIRA GOES DEEP TO DEAD CENTRAL!



EVERSON PEREIRA GOES DEEP TO DEAD CENTRAL!

HE SIMPLY MASHES BASEBALLS FOR A LIVING. #RepBX

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 5-3 (7) and W, 3-1 (7) vs. Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

Game 1

RF Oswaldo Cabrera 2-2, 2 BB, 2 SB — rehabbing Triple-A’er increasing versatility

CF Jasson Dominguez 1-4 — 108.1 mph exit velo single

1B Anthony Garcia 1-4, K

DH T.J. Rumfield 0-3, GIDP

SS Benjamin Cowles 1-2, 2B, BB — rare 409-foot double

LF Grant Richardson 1-3, K, SB

C Ben Rice 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, throwing error — 393-foot homer

2B Luis Santos 1-3, RBI, K

3B Roberto Chirinos 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI — go-ahead triple in 6th

Juan Carela 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 6 K, 2 HBP (win) — 11 swings & misses

Harold Cortijo 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (save)

Game 2

DH Jasson Dominguez 1-2, HR, BB, RBI, K, SB — 410-foot bomb, up to an .803 OPS now after that poor start; gearing up for Hudson Valley?

3B Marcos Cabrera 1-3, K

1B Anthony Garcia 0-2, BB, 2 K

C Antonio Gomez 0-2, BB

LF Madison Santos 0-3, 2 K

SS Benjamin Cowles 2-3, 2B, 3B, K, SB

CF Grant Richardson 1-3, 2B, RBI, K, 2 SB

RF Kyle Battle 1-3, 2 K, SB

2B Luis Santos 0-2, K

Richard Fitts 5.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 7 K, HR (win) — 16 swings & misses

Trevor Holloway 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, WP (save)

Florida Complex League Yankees: L, 9-10 (10) and W, 9-3 vs. FCL Blue Jays

Completion of suspended 7/7 game

CF Daury Arias 1-3, HR, RBI, 3 BB, K, CS

DH Christopher Familia 2-4, 2 BB, RBI, K

C Agustin Ramirez 1-5, BB, RBI, K, PB, error on interference

2B Jared Serna 3-5, 2B, HR, BB, 3 RBI, GIDP, SB — triple shy of cycle

1B Jesus Rodriguez 2-4, 3B, BB, 2 RBI, HBP

RF Kelvin Espino 1-4, BB

LF Felix Negueis 0-2, 2 BB, RBI, K, SF

3B Sincere Smith 1-4, K, GIDP, SB, HBP, throwing error

SS Brenny Escanio 0-4

PH-SS Dayro Perez 1-1, SB

Leonardo Pestana 0 IP, 0 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, HBP — left 7/7 game after facing two batters due to injury

Zach Kohn 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 K, 1 HR

Yorlin Calderon 5.1 IP, 8 H, 6 R (6 ER), 3 BB, 7 K, 2 HBP, 3 WP

Nolberto Henriquez 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Montana Semmel 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, HBP (loss) — got tagged with loss after two groundouts in the 10th, ouch

Regularly scheduled 7/8 game

SS Dayro Perez 0-4, 3 K, HBP, picked off

LF Christopher Familia 1-4, HR, BB, RBI, CS

3B Jared Serna 3-3, HR, BB, RBI, HBP, SB, fielding error

C Jesus Rodriguez 2-5, 3B, RBI, K, passed ball — 2nd triple in 2 days for a catcher!

CF Alan Mejia 1-4, BB, RBI, K, throwing error

1B Ronny Rojas 0-1, 4 BB, K, 2 SB, throwing error — swiped home on double steal

DH Felix Negueis 2-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 K, SB — 1.200 OPS in 15 G

RF Stanley Rosario 0-5, 4 K

2B Brenny Escanio 1-3, BB, RBI, K, picked off

Joel Valdez 5.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 7 K, pickoff (win)

Shaine McNeely 1.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K

Alfred Vega 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Luis Velasquez 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Ocean Gabonia 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Dominican Summer League Yankees: L, 2-11 vs. DSL Bombers

DH Roderick Arias 0-5, 3 K

SS Keiner Delgado 0-4, K

CF Willy Montero 1-4

RF Ramiro Altagracia 0-3, BB, K

3B Juan Matheus 0-1, 3 BB

LF David Beckles 1-3, BB, K

2B Santiago Gomez 0-3, 2 K

2B Abrahan Ramirez 0-0, BB, RBI

1B Johan Ferreira 0-4, 4 K, fielding error — woof

C Carlos Herrera 0-3, 3 K, HBP, CS, PB, throwing error — also allowed 7 stolen bases on 8 attempts, double woof

Wilfrido Bido 2.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, HR, 2 HBP (loss)

Alejandro Gomez 3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, 2 WP

Franyer Herrera 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 K

Christopher Medina 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Ernesto Disla 1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, HR, 4 WP

Dominican Summer League Bombers: W, 11-2 at DSL Yankees

SS Hans Montero 2-5, 2 K, 2 SB, HBP

CF Fidel Montero 0-5, BB, 4 K, SB — .548 OPS start in 24 games

1B Enger Castellano 1-4, 2B, HBP, throwing error

DH Joel Mendez 2-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, K, SB

LF John Cruz 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K, SB

2B Luis Suarez 3-5, 3B, RBI, K

3B Luis Ogando 3-4, HR, BB, 4 RBI, K, SB — well-rounded day

RF Juan Rosa 1-5, 2B, 3 K, CS

C Oscar Silverio 0-3, 2 BB, SB

Omar Gonzalez 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K, throwing error — 16-year-old righty out of Panama has a 0.00 ERA and 30 K’s in his first 16.1 pro innings, dang

Daniel Guerrero 4.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, 3 WP, HBP (win)

Daniel Salas 0 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 0 K, 2 WP — not clean!

Rafaelin Nivar 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K