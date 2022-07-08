Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/8/22

The Yankees made the trip north to Fenway for the first time this year, and started out the series with a solid, if tense, victory. Gerrit Cole got beat twice by Rafael Devers but otherwise carved up the Boston lineup, and Josh Donaldson led the way offensively with a grand slam. The bullpen shut the door, and the Bombers got win No. 60. Pretty good, if you ask me. Now they’ll look to secure at least a split in the four-game set and set up for another series win with Nestor Cortes on the mound.

Before any of that gets underway however, let John catch you up on the relevant action you may have missed around the league last night. Then, Chris examines the AL MVP field and who stands the best chance of challenging Aaron Judge for the title while Erin looks into the Miami Marlins as a potential trade partner. Later on Andrés highlights Anthony Volpe’s hot streak in Double-A Somerset, Peter ponders whether Clay Holmes’ methods of improvement could apply to Albert Abreu, and I’ll be around to answer the mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime Video, NESN

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Fenway Park

Fun Questions:

1. Other than Judge, who would you say has been the best candidate for AL MVP so far?

2. Will Anthony Volpe be in Triple-A by the end of the month?