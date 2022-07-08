Yankees prospects: Will Warren shoves, the DSL Bombers flop

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-3 at Worcester Red Sox
CF Estevan Florial 1-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 K
RF Tim Locastro 3-4, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 K
SS Oswald Peraza 2-4, 3 RBI, 1 BB
DH Derek Dietrich 2-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 K
LF José Peraza 0-4
2B Chris Owings 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
1B Ronald Guzmán 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K
3B Armando Alvarez 0-4, 2 K, throwing error
C Rob Brantly 1-3, 1 R, 1 K
Matt Krook 6 IP, 3 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 4 K, 1 HR (win)
Jimmy Cordero 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 K (hold)
Greg Weissert 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K (save)
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 5-0 vs. Bowie Baysox
SS Anthony Volpe 2-3, 1 2B, 2 BB, 1 K, 2 SB — 35th stolen base of the year
RF Elijah Dunham 0-3, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
DH Austin Wells 0-5, 1 R, 4 K
CF Brandon Lockridge 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 SB
2B Jesus Bastidas 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K
C Rodolfo Durán 2-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K
LF Michael Beltre 1-3, 1 RBI
1B Chad Bell 2-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB
3B Max Burt 1-4, 2 K, throwing and fielding errors
Will Warren 7 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 5 K, fielding error (win) — he’s been even better since getting promoted
Barrett Loseke 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB
Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 7-1 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws
DH Trey Sweeney 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K
SS Cooper Bowman 2-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 CS
CF Everson Pereira 3-5, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R
C Anthony Seigler 0-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K
1B Spencer Henson 1-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K
3B James Nelson 1-3, 1 BB, 1 CS
RF Aldenis Sanchez 0-4, 1 K
LF Pat DeMarco 1-4
2B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB
Blas Castano 6 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 8 K (win)
Ryan Miller 2 IP, 0 R, 2 K
Jhonatan Munoz 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 3-2 (6) vs. Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (was supposed to be part of a doubleheader but was called early, will now play a doubleheader today)
SS Oswaldo Cabrera 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 SB
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-2, 1 RBI, sacrifice fly
DH Anthony Garcia 0-3, 2 K
1B T.J. Rumfield 0-2
CF Madison Santos 1-2, 1 K
2B Benjamin Cowles 1-1, 1 R, 1 BB
C Ben Rice 0-1, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB
LF Kyle Battle 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB
RF Raimfer Salinas 0-1, 1 BB, 1 K
Yon Castro 4.2 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 7 K, 1 HR
Gerrit van Zijll 1.1 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 K (win)
Florida Complex League Yankees: Suspended, 9-8 (8) vs. FCL Blue Jays
CF Daury Arias 1-2, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 3 BB, 1 CS
DH Christopher Familia 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB
C Agustin Ramirez 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, catcher interference
2B Jared Serna 3-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 SB
1B Jesus Rodriguez 2-3, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB
RF Kelvin Espino 1-4, 1 BB
LF Felix Negueis 0-1, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K
3B Sincere Smith 1-3, 1 R, 1 SB, throwing error
SS Brenny Escanio 0-4
Leonardo Pestana 0 IP, 2 R, 1 BB, hit by pitch — left game after facing two batters due to injury
Zach Kohn 1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 K, 1 HR
Yorlin Calderon 5.1 IP, 5 R, 8 H, 3 BB, 7 K
Nolberto Henriquez 1.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 K
Dominican Summer League Yankees: W, 8-6 at DSL Pittsburgh Black
SS Roderick Arias 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K
2B Abrahan Ramirez 1-1, 1 R
2B-SS Keiner Delgado 1-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K
CF Willy Montero 0-5, 2 K
C Manuel Palencia 3-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R
LF Ramiro Altagracia 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB
3B Santiago Gomez 1-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
RF David Beckles 1-4, 2 RBI, 1 K, 1 SB
1B Jhon Imbert 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K
DH Ricardo Rodriguez 1-4, 2 R, 1 K
Carlos Lagrange 2 IP, 5 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HR
Edinzo Marquez 4.1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 7 K, 1 HR
Jordy Luciano 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K (win)
Jan Pena 0.2 IP, 0 R, 1 K (save)
Dominican Summer League Bombers: L, 4-8 vs. DSL Marlins
SS Hans Montero 1-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K, two throwing errors
CF Fidel Montero 0-5, 3 K
LF John Cruz 2-4, 1 HR, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K
3B Enger Castellano 0-3, 2 RBI, 1 K, two throwing errors
C Gabriel Bersing 0-4, 2 K, two throwing errors
2B Luis Ogando 0-3, 1 BB, throwing error
DH Johan Contreras 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K
RF Juan Rosa 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K
1B Edinson Duran 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R
Angel Benitez 3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K
Diego Hernandez 2.2 IP, 5 R, 0 ER, 3 H, 4 K (loss)
Pedro Rodriguez 2.1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 3 K, throwing and pickoff error
Ronald Roman 1 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K, throwing error — that is in fact 10 errors total for the team, accounting for all of the runs allowed
