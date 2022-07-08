Yankees prospects: Will Warren shoves, the DSL Bombers flop

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-3 at Worcester Red Sox

CF Estevan Florial 1-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 K

RF Tim Locastro 3-4, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 K

SS Oswald Peraza 2-4, 3 RBI, 1 BB

DH Derek Dietrich 2-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 K

LF José Peraza 0-4

2B Chris Owings 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB

1B Ronald Guzmán 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K

3B Armando Alvarez 0-4, 2 K, throwing error

C Rob Brantly 1-3, 1 R, 1 K



Matt Krook 6 IP, 3 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 4 K, 1 HR (win)

Jimmy Cordero 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 K (hold)

Greg Weissert 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K (save)

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 5-0 vs. Bowie Baysox

SS Anthony Volpe 2-3, 1 2B, 2 BB, 1 K, 2 SB — 35th stolen base of the year

RF Elijah Dunham 0-3, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB

DH Austin Wells 0-5, 1 R, 4 K

CF Brandon Lockridge 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 SB

2B Jesus Bastidas 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K

C Rodolfo Durán 2-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K

LF Michael Beltre 1-3, 1 RBI

1B Chad Bell 2-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB

3B Max Burt 1-4, 2 K, throwing and fielding errors



Will Warren 7 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 5 K, fielding error (win) — he’s been even better since getting promoted

Barrett Loseke 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB

Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 7-1 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws

DH Trey Sweeney 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K

SS Cooper Bowman 2-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 CS

CF Everson Pereira 3-5, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R

C Anthony Seigler 0-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K

1B Spencer Henson 1-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K

3B James Nelson 1-3, 1 BB, 1 CS

RF Aldenis Sanchez 0-4, 1 K

LF Pat DeMarco 1-4

2B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB



Blas Castano 6 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 8 K (win)

Ryan Miller 2 IP, 0 R, 2 K

Jhonatan Munoz 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 3-2 (6) vs. Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (was supposed to be part of a doubleheader but was called early, will now play a doubleheader today)

SS Oswaldo Cabrera 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 SB

3B Marcos Cabrera 0-2, 1 RBI, sacrifice fly

DH Anthony Garcia 0-3, 2 K

1B T.J. Rumfield 0-2

CF Madison Santos 1-2, 1 K

2B Benjamin Cowles 1-1, 1 R, 1 BB

C Ben Rice 0-1, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB

LF Kyle Battle 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB

RF Raimfer Salinas 0-1, 1 BB, 1 K



Yon Castro 4.2 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 7 K, 1 HR

Gerrit van Zijll 1.1 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 K (win)

Florida Complex League Yankees: Suspended, 9-8 (8) vs. FCL Blue Jays

CF Daury Arias 1-2, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 3 BB, 1 CS

DH Christopher Familia 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB

C Agustin Ramirez 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, catcher interference

2B Jared Serna 3-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 SB

1B Jesus Rodriguez 2-3, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB

RF Kelvin Espino 1-4, 1 BB

LF Felix Negueis 0-1, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K

3B Sincere Smith 1-3, 1 R, 1 SB, throwing error

SS Brenny Escanio 0-4



Leonardo Pestana 0 IP, 2 R, 1 BB, hit by pitch — left game after facing two batters due to injury

Zach Kohn 1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 K, 1 HR

Yorlin Calderon 5.1 IP, 5 R, 8 H, 3 BB, 7 K

Nolberto Henriquez 1.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 K

Dominican Summer League Yankees: W, 8-6 at DSL Pittsburgh Black

SS Roderick Arias 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K

2B Abrahan Ramirez 1-1, 1 R

2B-SS Keiner Delgado 1-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K

CF Willy Montero 0-5, 2 K

C Manuel Palencia 3-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R

LF Ramiro Altagracia 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB

3B Santiago Gomez 1-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB

RF David Beckles 1-4, 2 RBI, 1 K, 1 SB

1B Jhon Imbert 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K

DH Ricardo Rodriguez 1-4, 2 R, 1 K



Carlos Lagrange 2 IP, 5 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HR

Edinzo Marquez 4.1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 7 K, 1 HR

Jordy Luciano 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K (win)

Jan Pena 0.2 IP, 0 R, 1 K (save)

Dominican Summer League Bombers: L, 4-8 vs. DSL Marlins

SS Hans Montero 1-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K, two throwing errors

CF Fidel Montero 0-5, 3 K

LF John Cruz 2-4, 1 HR, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K

3B Enger Castellano 0-3, 2 RBI, 1 K, two throwing errors

C Gabriel Bersing 0-4, 2 K, two throwing errors

2B Luis Ogando 0-3, 1 BB, throwing error

DH Johan Contreras 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K

RF Juan Rosa 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K

1B Edinson Duran 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R



Angel Benitez 3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K

Diego Hernandez 2.2 IP, 5 R, 0 ER, 3 H, 4 K (loss)

Pedro Rodriguez 2.1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 3 K, throwing and pickoff error

Ronald Roman 1 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K, throwing error — that is in fact 10 errors total for the team, accounting for all of the runs allowed