Yankees potential trade partner: Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins have found themselves in an odd in-between spot in the National League for the last few seasons. They snuck into the playoffs in 2020 despite being only two games over .500 and even made it to the Division Series. But they cratered in 2021, losing 95 games. Now they’re hovering around .500 yet again, not squarely in the position of sellers.

However, the Miami front office has shown what could be called an unwillingness to spend enough money to be truly competitive, apparently enough so to get Derek Jeter to step down as CEO. If they have a player they’re wary could be getting expensive soon, he might be on the trade block.

Every team in the league should line up if the Marlins offered Sandy Alcántara up for a trade. Perhaps the running favorite for the NL Cy Young, the right-hander is only 26 years old while currently leading the NL in ERA and all of baseball in innings pitched. He’s the rare breed of pitcher would could give you eight scoreless innings on any given day. But he also signed a team-friendly extension through 2026, so the Marlins are almost certainly holding on tight.

He’s not the only good pitcher on the roster, however. Pablo Lopez has put up a 3.97 ERA over 16 starts so far. His 3.54 FIP suggests those numbers are due for some regression, but even a 3.50 ERA would play well in New York.

Good relievers fly off the shelves at the trade deadline too, and the Marlins have three with great numbers who they could probably be convinced to deal. Anthony Bass has a 1.60 ERA, with only one home run allowed in 33.2 innings pitched. Steven Okert has also struck out 34 batters over 26.2 innings. His FIP is 4.31, but after the story of Clay Holmes, that doesn’t seem like an insurmountable challenge for Matt Blake.

In terms of hitters, Miami has a lot less to offer, especially at positions where the Yankees could offer much playing time at all. Third baseman Brian Anderson is having a good season with a 120 OPS+, and he could be valuable insurance if an infielder has to miss time or one of Josh Donaldson and DJ LeMahieu can no longer play the position regularly.

The same could be said of Joey Wendle, who’s having something of a resurgence with the Marlins after many years on the Rays. He’s not a free agent until 2024, and he could provide backup at third, second base, and shortstop. As a part-time player, he’s put up a 0.9 bWAR so far this season.

Jorge Soler, last year’s World Series MVP, might have also been a good option to make up for some of the power missing from Joey Gallo’s bat if he were not on the injured list with bilateral pelvis inflammation.

The team’s best hitter is flashy second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., and while normally you’d think a team would never trade a 24-year-old with a 138 OPS+ who isn’t a free agent until 2027, Chisholm has apparently clashed with some in the Miami clubhouse and potentially with manager Don Mattingly too. He’s also currently on the injured list with a back strain, but could return to MLB games next week.

Overall, there aren’t a lot of clear fits on the Miami roster that the Yankees should be eyeing. Bass and Okert seem like the most likely to move, and even the best teams need more relief pitchers as the season marches on. A trade could be likeliest there.