Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 161: Ups & Downs in the Rust Belt

It was a bit of an odd week for the Yankees, who sandwiched two days of clobbering — 19 runs in a doubleheader on Saturday in Cleveland, and a 16-0 win last night in Pittsburgh — between some very quiet performances at the plate. This has been a bit of a recurring trend for the lineup since mid-June, though they’ve remained at the top of the MLB standings with a 59-23 record as of the start of play on Thursday.

Andrew and Kunj talk all things Yankees, from those past couple series to the mini-resurgence from Aaron Hicks and and all the lows of Joey Gallo (sigh) and the recently-slumping Jameson Taillon. There’s also plenty of discussion on Aaron Judge, homers allowed by the rotation, concerns about Aroldis Chapman’s return, Ron Marinaccio’s injury, and the regular B-Ref leaderboard update + Yankee/Manfred of the Week. You might be surprised about Kunj’s pick!

