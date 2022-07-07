Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/7/22

The Yankees roared to life last night, thankfully after a couple of sleepy offensive performances in their previous two games. They’ll have to stay sharp, as they pack up in Pittsburgh and head straight to Boston. The complexion of Boston’s season has changed radically the last several weeks, with the Red Sox turning it around after a slow start and running a 34-17 record since May 11th. The Yankees took two of three from the Sox in the season’s opening series, but the two haven’t faced off since.

On the site, get your day started with Andrew’s review of last night’s AL action, and Madison’s preview of the four-game set in Boston. We’ll also continue our trade deadline preview with Peter’s profile of the Royals as a trade partner, Josh analyzes Josh Donaldson’s swing decisions, Andrés discusses the extent to which the Yankees’ bullpen depth has stepped up, and Andrew and Kunj bring the latest episode of the PSA podcast.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, NESN, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Fenway Park

Fun Questions:

1. What’s your prediction for the series in Boston?

2. When will Kevin Durant get traded, if you’re tuned into that saga?